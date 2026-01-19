Paddy Pimblett warned UFC 324 'is not a retirement fight' for Justin Gaethje

Paddy Pimblett shares his hopes for an undisputed lightweight title fight against Ilia Topuria in 2026. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Paddy Pimblett has been warned that Justin Gaethje has not "let go" and isn't treating their UFC 324 encounter as his farewell from MMA.

Gaethje, aged 37, is vying for UFC gold in what he admits will be his final opportunity when he contests the interim lightweight belt with Pimblett on Saturday night.

He has held the interim version before but lost both of his fights for the full prize, against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

But Gaethje (26-5) isn't approaching the Pimblett (23-3) fight with one eye on hanging up his gloves, his coach insisted.

"This is not a retirement fight," Trevor Wittman told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

"I agree that when it comes to retirement fights, anybody that goes into a retirement fight will win one in 10 times because they have already let go.

"He is not letting go."

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will fight at UFC 324. Getty

Gaethje was asked by TNT Sports if he would have retired unless he was granted a title fight, and he replied: "I got what I asked for. It was more my manager who put me in that [position]. I probably said it but we are emotional beings, and we are petty. I take things personally."

Gaethje has earned a reputation as a fan favourite for the ferocity of his fighting style.

But his coach insists that Gaethje won't battle on needlessly without a clear prize to fight for.

"Justin is a very smart guy," Wittman told ESPN. "He understands. He's one that I can have a conversation with.

"He's smart with how his family feels about fighting. He's smart with longevity, all contact sports bring issues.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

"I'm not afraid to speak it out loud: this is our last run. If Justin doesn't win this fight, we're not going on. We're not going to out there to be a gatekeeper or look at 'money fights.'

"Justin would fight over and over and over but he knows that he's got to be there for his family, and look after his health.

"We are not overlooking it but we are honest. [If it gets to a point] were we have that roadblock, we can't overcome roadblocks. He's 37 years old and he needs to be smart.

"We won't trade cash for trauma.

"I care about his health but I also care about his goals. He is ready to gather another belt, then gather the real belt after that."

Ilia Topuria holds the full UFC lightweight championship but has stepped away from fighting due to personal reasons, and insists he will return in the next six months.