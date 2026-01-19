Paddy Pimblett 'blueprint' to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 324? 'I'll keep it on the feet'

Paddy Pimblett calls out former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira after his win over Michael Chandler. (0:42)

Paddy Pimblett has vowed to walk towards Justin Gaethje and trade punches in their interim lightweight title clash at UFC 324 on Saturday.

Pimblett (23-3) is confident he can get an early finish against Gaethje (26-5) and believes Max Holloway provided him with a winning blueprint in their 2024 clash at UFC 300.

With seconds left in their fight, Holloway pointed to the floor, indicating he wanted to square off with Gaethje in the middle of the Octagon to finish the bout. Holloway landed a clean right hand which floored his opponent in the last second and gave him an iconic knockout victory.

Pimblett, known for his grappling and submission skills, believes fans and rivals underestimate his striking and is keen to show his ability in Las Vegas this week but insists he can replicate what Holloway achieved.

Paddy Pimblett insists he won't only aim for takedowns against Justin Gaethje. Getty

"I'll keep it on the feet with him. There's the blueprint there to beat him, Max [Holloway] did it," Pimblett told TNT Sport.

"Everyone underestimates my striking, everyone thinks I'm just going to come in and I'm going to take him down, I'm not.

"He had an absolute war with [Michael] Chandler and pieced him up. I know MMA math doesn't work but you'll see Jan. 24 when we have a perfect game plan, and we finish him within three [rounds.]"

Pimblett, who is recognised as one of the strongest grapplers in the sport, doesn't think Gaethje will have found sparring partners who can replicate his unique, awkward style.

"I don't wrestle like a normal person. I don't shoot double legs, single legs and wrestle like a normal person does," Pimblett said.

"I'm not normal. He's not going to be able to get a sparring partner in that grapples like me or strikes like me because I'm a weirdo!

"I'm honest, very awkward. You can't really get a sparring partner in to do me because I'm so awkward.

The Brit told ESPN he believes the fight won't go "more than two minutes" if he gets Gaethje on the ground.

Pimblett has won three of his seven fights in the UFC by submission and two by knockout.