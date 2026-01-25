Paddy Pimblett: 'No man I'd rather lose to' than Justin Gaethje after UFC 324 defeat

Open Extended Reactions

Paddy Pimblett said there was "no man I'd rather lose to" than Justin Gaethje after the Brit tasted defeat for the first time of his 8-bout UFC career in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Pimblett (23-4) came out second best after five action-packed rounds at the T-Mobile Arena with Gaethje (27-5) adjudged a deserved 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 winner on the official scorecards.

Speaking in the Octagon after the loss, Pimblett, who fights out of Next Generation MMA gym in Liverpool, said it was a "fair scorecard" while heaping praise onto "The Highlight," Gaethje.

"I wanted to be walking away with that belt. I know how tough I am and I don't need to prove that to anyone," he said.

Paddy Pimblett embraces Justin Gaethje after their fight of the night contest on Saturday night. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

"There is no man I'd rather lose to than the Highlight; he is someone I loved watching growing up and it shows why he is a legend.

"I think 48-47 was a fair scorecard. I won't lie, he hit me with a body shot in the first round and it got me. I thought I was winning the round up to that point.

"You live and you learn; I'm 31, I will be back better. You haven't seen the last of me."

Pimblett also took the opportunity in the ring to dedicate his performance to Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who both died in a car crash in July, as well as raise awareness regarding male suicide.

"There are a few more things that I wanted to say, although it would have been better if I won," Pimblett added.

"My friend in the gym, his mum passed away a couple of months ago so I just want to dedicate that to him.

"In a few of my post fight interviews before, I've mentioned men killing themselves; two lads who I know have killed themselves over the last few months. Men, speak up, don't bottle your feelings up.

"Obviously, I'm a Liverpool fan, I know there will be loads of Liverpool fans here. There is a Liverpool legend, Diogo Jota and his brother [André Silva], who passed away. I'd like to dedicate that to them even though I didn't win."

UFC president Dana White confirmed after the bout that Pimblett would be taken to hospital for checks after a gruelling contest that left visible damage on the Brit's face.