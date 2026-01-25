UFC 324: 'Little sausage,' 'undeserved title shot,' lightweights tear into Paddy Pimblett

Open Extended Reactions

Paddy Pimblett's fellow lightweights tore into his performance on Saturday night as the Brit fell to a unanimous-decision defeat in a barnburner against Justin Gaethje in Las Vegas.

Pimblett (23-4) came into the interim title clash with big ambitions but it wasn't to be as the Liverpudlian was dropped multiple times by Gaethje (27-5) and was taken straight to hospital after a bout that left him with visible damage to his face.

And after the contest, the holder of the lightweight belt proper Ilia Topuria and the No. 1 contender in the division, Arman Tsarukyan, both voiced their opinions regarding the fight of the night clash at UFC 324.

"That's what happens when you're gifted opportunities and pushed up the rankings artificially, a completely undeserved title shot for Paddy," Tsarukyan said on X.

"Congratulations to Justin [Gaethje]. He showed real heart, and unlike others, he'll step up and take the fight with me. Respect."

Paddy Pimblett came out second best against Justin Gaethje on Saturday night. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Tsarukyan (23-3) was last in action in November when he submitted Dan Hooker while Topuria (17-0) has said he intends to return and defend his belt in "April-June," citing the winner of Saturday's fight between Pimblett and Gaethje as his next opponent.

"Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38 year old guy," Topuria, who announced he was stepping away from the sport last year in order to deal with personal issues, said on X.

"You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won. Justin, all I can say is congratulations ... And I'd like to tell you to get ready, but you're screwed no matter what.

Retired lightweight legends Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier also shared their reactions to the result on Saturday night.

"Justin Gaethje absolute legend, my congratulations. What a fight. And don't forget Justin is almost 38 years old," Nurmagomedov said.

"Welcome to the big leagues Patrick. One up for the legends," Poirier said.