Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2: How to watch UFC 325 in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

The UFC's huge start to 2026 continues in Australia with the spotlight firmly on Alexander Volkanovski.
Home fighter Volkanovski's featherweight championship is on the line in a rematch against Diego Lopes which headlines UFC 325 on Saturday in Sydney.
Here's everything you need to know about the event including how to watch it in the UK.
When is UFC 325?
UFC 325 is on Saturday night, Jan. 31, although the main-event fight will begin in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 1 for fans in the UK.
The early prelims start at 10 p.m. GMT on Saturday night.
The prelims are due to begin at midnight GMT on Saturday night.
The main card is set for 2 a.m. GMT on Sunday morning.
How to watch UFC 325 in the UK
Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 will be broadcast in the UK by TNT Sports. You can watch UFC 325 with any subscription to TNT Sports.
The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+.
ESPN will have live updates so you don't miss anything.
What is at stake at UFC 325?
Volkanovski is making his first defence of the featherweight championship which he won when he first fought Lopes last year.
No. 5 on the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, esteemed veteran Volkanovski is fighting at home in Australia for the first time in three years.
This is his second reign with the featherweight belt. He has beaten José Aldo, Max Holloway three times, Jung Chan-sung and Yair Rodriguez.
But attempts to win gold in the division above, lightweight, failed when he twice bumped into Islam Makhachev.
When he returned to featherweight he lost the belt to Ilia Topuria. But Volkanovski has since claimed it back, after Topuria left the division.
Elsewhere at UFC 325, New Zealand's Dan Hooker will fight Benoit Saint-Denis in the red-hot lightweight division.
Hooker has traded verbal shots with Paddy Pimblett this month and they could collide later down the line.
UFC 325 full card
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight title)
Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira
Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Prelims
Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney
Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott
Early prelims
Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha