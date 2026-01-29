Paddy Pimblett handed stark warning about what's next by Dan Hooker

UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker was scathing in his review of Paddy Pimblett's performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC324 (1:00)

Paddy Pimblett has been warned that his future fights will all be reminiscent of his slugfest with Justin Gaethje by a potential future rival, Dan Hooker.

Pimblett emerged on the wrong side of a unanimous decision loss to Gaethje at UFC 324 last weekend with the interim lightweight title on the line.

Pimblett's black eyes and bloody nose were displayed on social media afterwards but he has no significant injuries, and only required six stitches above his left eyebrow, sources told ESPN.

Paddy Pimblett's future fights will all be tough, Dan Hooker claims. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

But he has been told that, after entering the sharp end of the UFC lightweight division, each of his next fights could be equally as demanding.

"The result didn't surprise me. It was a sloppy fight," Hooker told CBS.

"He is an awkward dude. But Gaethje was too much for him.

"[Pimblett] has got himself into a position where there's no going back now, brother!

"It's nothing but wars. Nothing but tough fights in his future."

Hooker fights this weekend at UFC 325 in Australia against Benoit Saint-Denis.

This month, Hooker and Pimblett became embroiled in a foul-mouthed exchange of views which could lead to a future meeting inside the Octagon.

Hooker described Pimblett's performance against Gaethje: "S---. He talks an awful lot of s--- for someone who fights like that.

"If the only thing coming out of it is that you've got a good chin, coming from experience, you fought like s---."

Pimblett is ranked at No.7 in ESPN's list of MMA lightweights. Hooker is unranked but his rival this weekend, Saint Denis, is No. 10.

The division is still ruled by Ilia Topuria who holds the full championship but has stepped away from the UFC for personal reasons.

However, Topuria insists he will return this year so is likely to face Gaethje, who claimed the interim belt against Pimblett.

Arman Tsarukyan, who is No. 2 in ESPN's lightweight rankings, remains out in the cold. Charles Oliveira, No. 3, and Max Holloway, No. 4, fight next month.