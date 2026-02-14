Conor McGregor spars 6-foot-5 unbeaten welterweight as UFC training ramps up

Open Extended Reactions

Conor McGregor is documenting his planned UFC return on social media. Getty

Conor McGregor enlisted the help of a sparring partner with a major height advantage as his training for a desired UFC comeback kicked into gear.

Eoin Sheridan, an unbeaten welterweight who stands at 6-foot-5, was brought in to provide striking rounds for McGregor.

McGregor posted two clips to social media showing him landing punches inside the pocket, then whipping a spinning kick to Sheridan's head.

Further images appeared to show McGregor, at a nine-inch height disadvantage, landing another kick, a trademark left hand and a leg kick.

"Sparring the 7-foot sheriff of Ireland," the former two-weight UFC champion posted.

Fellow Irishman Sheridan is also affiliated to McGregor's SBG Ireland gym.

He has a 4-0 record and has most notably fought in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

McGregor, 37, has not fought in the UFC since 2021. He has lost four of his most recent five fights, including twice against Dustin Poirier and once against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He insists that he is in camp for a comeback and will be eligible after March 20, when a ban from the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) for "whereabouts failures" expires.

The UFC is plotting its White House card for June 14, but president Dana White has ruled out McGregor from finally fighting Michael Chandler at that event.

McGregor withdrew injured from facing Chandler in 2024.

But although no fight, and no potential opponent, have been floated by the UFC, McGregor continues to post footage of his preparation to social media.

"Stop resisting," he was overheard in footage as he submitted a training partner recently.

He has previously said: "Camp 100%, this is. We are going in 100%. I am going into this fight 100% Conor McGregor. Not 92%. 100% Conor McGregor."