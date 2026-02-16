Paddy Pimblett shares weight gain after UFC loss: 'I'm not that fat'

Open Extended Reactions

Paddy Pimblett is back in the gym after his five-round defeat in a barnburner against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324, but on a very different diet to when he was cutting weight in camp for the Las Vegas main event.

PImblett was on the wrong of a decision in late January after putting up a fight of the night bout with the ever-entertaining Gaethje.

It was Pimblett's first defeat in the UFC but rather than derail his vocal charge to stardom in the organisation, the nature of the fight saw his fanbase increase.

And since the defeat that saw the Liverpudlian come away with two nasty black eyes in what was a punishing fight, Pimblett has indulged in a way that he cannot when trying to meet the 155-pound lightweight limit in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett lost at UFC 324, but his stock went up in the process. Ian Maule/Getty Images

Speaking on Youtube, Pimblett was shown visiting a variety of Liverpool eateries, still wearing the affects of the Gathje bout on his face, but with the black eyes beginning to fade, over three weeks after the fight.

"I know the title [of the Youtube video] says 'I got fat again' but I'm actually not that fat," Pimblett said.

"I'm actually alright. I'm [190 pounds] or something. I'm doing alright."

Pimblett was widely praised after UFC 324 in the combat world and despite falling to a unanimous decision defeat, his stock did not drop.

"There were moments in that fight where lesser men would have given in and rolled over, and he didn't," Molly McCann, former UFC fighter and Pimblett's friend, said.

"He bit down and showed everyone what a Scouser he was.

"People might have opinions on him but he held his head high in defeat, he was gracious in defeat, as he is when he wins."

What's next for Pimblett is yet to be decided, with a return to the Octagon this summer looking likely.

A grudge match with Dan Hooker has been touted and the New Zealander's knockout loss to Benoit Saint-Denis would have done little to dampen the hype for a fight that on build-up alone would be an attractive choice for the UFC's matchmaking bosses.