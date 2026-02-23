Paddy Pimblett calls out preferred opponent for all-European UFC fight

Open Extended Reactions

Paddy Pimblett has his next opponent in mind, calling for an all-European clash with Benoît Saint-Denis to bounce back from his five-round defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324.

Pimblett went down to a unanimous decision defeat against Gaethje, in what was his first defeat in the UFC.

He has since shared his weight gain and nasty face bruising from the damage he sustained, but is now back in the gym and eyeing up French lightweight Saint-Denis to get his UFC career back on track.

Saint-Denis, on the other hand, is coming off a resounding knockout win over Dan Hooker, someone who Pimblett has exchanged verbals with in the past.

The win took Saint-Denis up to fifth in the UFC's lightweight rankings with Pimblett dropping to sixth.

"I have had to lose one to come back stronger, and that's what will happen," Pimblett said on his YouTube channel.

"It p------ me off that Saint-Denis moved above me for beating Dan Hooker. Why has he moved above me for beating Dan Hooker? What's gone on there?

"I will fight anyone, whichever name gets sent to me on a contract, I sign it and fight them. But Saint-Denis sounds like a good fight to me. Europe's two best lightweights going against each other."

While it may be his preferred choice, Saint-Denis isn't the only name Pimblett has in mind for a summer date.

"Or, I won't get the winner, but the loser of Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira," he said.

"I will fight Arman Tsarukyan if you want me to. I'll be back in the summer. I haven't got injuries. People go on about the damage I took? I wanted to spar last Thursday but [my coaches] wouldn't let me! I didn't have a concussion, no headaches."

Pimblett also opened up on the specifics of his defeat to Gaethje, watching the fight back and detailing why he was knocked down by the American.

"He hit me with a body shot, he didn't mean it. He threw an uppercut but got me in the sternum. He didn't even mean it. I couldn't get my breathe," he added.

"I wasn't hurt. When he hit me with the sternum shot, that hurt more than any other punches. When he got the knock-down it wasn't off the punch, it was my sternum, I couldn't breathe, so I thought 'I'll sit down here.'

"The first eye poke, he'd already been warned, so I feel like he should have got a point [taken away].

"The knee to the body hit him, it never hit him low. That was experience. That's not low. I should have shot more but I knew that I could stand with him. "It's mad because he never hurt me.

"If he got a point taken off, it's a draw."