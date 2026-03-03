Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2: How to watch UFC 326 in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

Open Extended Reactions

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira's rematch is 11 years in the making. Getty

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira clash at UFC 326 with the BMF championship on the line.

The fight takes place in Las Vegas so it will be a late night for dedicated fans in the UK.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know about UFC 326.

When is UFC 326?

UFC 326 is at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, March 7, although the main-event fight will begin in the early hours of Sunday, March 8 for fans in the UK.

The early prelims start at midnight GMT on Saturday night.

The main card is set for 2 a.m. GMT on Sunday morning.

How to watch UFC 326 in the UK

Max Holloway sent Dustin Poirier into retirement. Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Holloway vs. Oliveira will be broadcast in the UK by TNT Sports. You can watch UFC 326 with any subscription to TNT Sports.

The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+.

ESPN will have live updates so you don't miss anything.

What's at stake at UFC 326?

Charles Oliveira is seeking the BMF title. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The two veterans first fought 11 years ago, with Holloway winning inside the first round, but their rematch comes with far greater stakes at a significantly different period of their careers.

Holloway's symbolic belt -- for the UFC's BMF -- will be on the line. The ex-featherweight champion last fought last summer when he beat Dustin Poirier, sending him into retirement.

Former lightweight champion Oliveira submitted Mateusz Gamrot in October, and now wants to add further gloss to his esteemed career.

Both Holloway and Oliveira have recently lost title fights to lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Now aged 34 and 36 respectively, they have a combined 83 MMA fights but remain dangerous enough to claim the showpiece belt which is at stake in Saturday night's contest.

