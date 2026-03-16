UFC London - Lerone Murphy vs. Movsar Evloev: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) is the home fighter as the UFC returns to the United Kingdom in London against the sternest test of his career.
Movsar Evloev (19-0) represents a tough challenge as a wrestler intent on spoiling Murphy's homecoming.
Last time out, Murphy exploded with a highlight reel knockout against Aaron Pico and extending his unbeaten streak could result in a UFC featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.
Here's everything you need to know about the event including how to watch it in the UK.
When is UFC London?
UFC London is on Saturday night, March 21 at The O2, and the good news for UK fans is that they don't need to stay awake as late as usual.
The early prelims start at 5 p.m. GMT.
The main card is set for 8 p.m. GMT.
How to watch UFC London in the UK
UFC London will be broadcast in the UK by TNT Sports. You can watch UFC London with any subscription to TNT Sports.
The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+.
ESPN will have live updates so you don't miss anything.
What is at stake at UFC London?
No. 3 ranked featherweight Murphy, of Manchester, can skyrocket himself into his first title fight if he wins on home soil. A meeting with Volkanovski for the belt is looming.
But he must get past the No. 1 contender, Evloev of Russia.
It is a clash between two undefeated contenders with a serious prize at stake.
Elsewhere, Luke Riley will aim to turn himself into Liverpool's next UFC star if he wins in the co-main event against Michael Aswell Jr.
The always-entertaining Michael "Venom" Page fights fellow Englishman Sam Patterson, too.
UFC London full card
Main card
Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy
Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell Jr
Michael "Venom" Page vs. Sam Patterson
Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane
Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva
Prelims
Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola
Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita
Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Pericic
Mantas Kondratavicius vs. Antonio Trocoli
Mario Pinto vs. Felipe Franco
Shem Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady
Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira
Melissa Mullins vs. Luana Carolina