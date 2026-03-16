UFC London - Lerone Murphy vs. Movsar Evloev: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

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Lerone Murphy hopes to establish himself as a world title challenger. Getty

Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) is the home fighter as the UFC returns to the United Kingdom in London against the sternest test of his career.

Movsar Evloev (19-0) represents a tough challenge as a wrestler intent on spoiling Murphy's homecoming.

Last time out, Murphy exploded with a highlight reel knockout against Aaron Pico and extending his unbeaten streak could result in a UFC featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Here's everything you need to know about the event including how to watch it in the UK.

When is UFC London?

UFC London is on Saturday night, March 21 at The O2, and the good news for UK fans is that they don't need to stay awake as late as usual.

The early prelims start at 5 p.m. GMT.

The main card is set for 8 p.m. GMT.

How to watch UFC London in the UK

UFC London will be broadcast in the UK by TNT Sports. You can watch UFC London with any subscription to TNT Sports.

The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+.

ESPN will have live updates so you don't miss anything.

What is at stake at UFC London?