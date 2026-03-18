Lerone Murphy overcame near-death, at UFC London he must cope with a major change

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Lerone Murphy will headline UFC London with a new-look corner. Getty

AHEAD OF THE biggest fight of Lerone Murphy's career, one crucial aspect of his preparation has been markedly different.

The Manchester-born fighter has been without head coach Carl Prince, an ever-present of his unbeaten UFC career so far, after a disagreement, it has been confirmed to ESPN.

From the outside looking in, ahead of a massive UFC London main event against Movsar Evloev, a fight that will likely decide who gets a shot at the featherweight belt next, it's doesn't seem like the time to be making changes.

Especially the type that sees the man that oversaw Murphy's rise from obscurity to one of England's finest MMA exports no longer in his corner.

But Murphy is a man who has endured sweeping change, and far more than that, before.

Prior to starting MMA in 2014, Murphy was a self-proclaimed man without a purpose. He was shot in the face outside a barbershop in 2013 after being in the "wrong place at the wrong time." Incredibly he still holds part of a bullet in his tongue today. It was an incident that made clear to Murphy his life needed a change of direction.

Two years later he had achieved that, making his professional MMA debut. A mere three years on from there, Murphy made his UFC debut on a card headlined by two legends of the sport in Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. But as if in spite, life wasn't done with him just yet. In 2022, Murphy suffered a horrific biking accident. For the second time, he thought his time was up but managed to come out alive after another brush with death.

His nickname "the Miracle" is not without meaning.

Lerone Murphy won't have Carl Prince (far right) in his corner. Getty

THROUGHOUT HIS UFC ascension, and while putting two near-death experiences behind him, Prince and Manchester Top Team have been the constants. This time, Murphy will call on someone different but, importantly, not all that new in his corner.

Jordan Barton, an active fighter with bouts in Bellator under his belt, has been one of Murphy's most trusted training partners since his UFC debut. Barton and Murphy both owe their development to Manchester Top Team. Barton has taken the role of 'head coach' in a non-traditional setup for Murphy going into his No. 1 contender shootout against Evloev.

"Yeah, I've always been in his corner for, I think, his last seven fights. But I've taken a bigger role in this one recently. So, we're just going with it," Barton tells ESPN while he heads up Murphy's fight camp out of Apex Combat & Conditioning in Cheshire.

"When he fights, I've been there, trained, and helped him. So because we've always worked together, we've gotten closer and closer and closer, and now we just work together.

"It's kind of a dream come true scenario [for Murphy] to headline a UFC event in his own country. Other than a UFC title, there isn't really a bigger thing you could get the opportunity to do in this sport.

"He's done everything he needs to do, and I think he's just going to embrace the moment."

Movsar Evloev's wrestling is a threat to Lerone Murphy. Getty

FOR MURPHY, HIS attention is now solely on the dangerous threat of Evloev. The Russian has wins over ex-champion Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and the most recent challenger to the featherweight throne, Diego Lopes, in his last five.

He's coming to pop The O2 balloon on Saturday night with his MO being 15 minutes of control on the ground -- exactly the opposite of what the near-20,000 fans will be flocking to the London venue to see.

His skills, rooted in wrestling, have only been enhanced and molded into fight-dominating abilities by the UFC breeding ground of American Top Team and Mike Brown. An organisation that can take credit for the likes of Amanda Nunes, Poirier and Jorge Masvidal among others.

For all his wins though, Evloev is far from a fan favourite. His last fight, against Sterling, was in December 2024, and only took place after it was cancelled the first time. He then pulled out from a fight with Aaron Pico, the man that Murphy inflicted a knockout of the year contender on a month later. And this unfortunate theme of his career coupled with the fact that UFC fans have never seen him register a knockout or submission will only add to the one-sided atmosphere in The O2 on Saturday.

And it is an atmosphere that Murphy is relishing with the card a fitting home culmination of the challenges he's faced up, and an opportunity to rubber-stamp that he is the featherweight heir.

He may not be fighting for the title yet but for British fighters simply the appeal of fighting in front of their home crowd, down to the rarity of the occasions, can be the highlight of a career.

"For me headlining London is a big, big privilege," Murphy told TNT Sport.

"When I first started that was high on the bucket list and now I'm getting to do it. It just shows how my hard work came off ... I'm going to put on a show."

Lerone Murphy explosively knocked out Aaron Pico last time out. Getty

BUT FIRST, EVLOEV'S threat must be stifled with a big focus of the Murphy camp on keeping the fight on the feet.

Both fighters are unbeaten, but Evloev will feel if he can make a habit of getting Murphy to the canvas in the five-round affair, the 0 on the Englishman's record might not be staying there for long.

Murphy has praised Evloev's wrestling and grappling ability as well as the fact that he's been in the Octagon with the "best of the best."

But to combat those abilities Murphy has referenced his fight IQ and defensive wrestling as two aspects that are his keys to victory. Like Evloev, Murphy has also had it levelled against him that he can often be too cautious in the cage. A brutal spinning elbow knockout of Pico last time out emphatically put a lid on that jar, but MMA is a sport famous for moving on quickly. Amid the excitement and the anticipation of a London main event, this time it is actually Murphy's defensive output and how well he handles a crowd that will be desperate for aggression on the night that could prove vital.

"This is what separates Lerone, this is why he's undefeated. He's a risk taker in the right moments, but he's an elite decision maker and has elite fight IQ," Barton tells ESPN.

"He knows when to pick the right times. He doesn't just recklessly swing. Everything has got a decision behind it. He's so smart in a fight. That's what has put him in this position.

"I would say he's definitely looking for a finish 100%. I can see the finish as well.

"We've prepared for bad situations. We've prepared for the hard wrestling rounds. We know the positions Evloev's trying to get to, and we've drilled the position so many times. So he's more than ready if we need to use it and we get there.

"So for a wrestler, you need his sights set on a target and Lerone's never a still target. He's very tricky to get hold of and pinned down. But he won't take unnecessary risks to get that. That's why he is where he is."

As for the moment of fight night itself, it won't phase a man who has been through all too many of the realer tribulations this life has to offer.

Albeit without the highly popular figure of coach Prince by his side, Murphy is more than ready for the final step on the road to a world title.

"I've been through everything. The worst things in life," Murphy told the UFC. The only thing that can keep me down is death. I feel like I come into these fights with no fear.

"What can you do to me that hasn't already happened?"

With two miracles already under his belt, who's to say he doesn't have a few more in the locker. Evloev is another hurdle on the road to greatness for Murphy. A road that has already borne witness to much greater tasks.