UFC London LIVE! Main card underway ahead of Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev clash

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The UFC returns to London with two unbeaten fighters in Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev headlining the card and, you can follow all the action live right here with ESPN.

Murphy's homecoming against Russian Evloev has big implications with a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight belt on the line at The O2.

Liverpool's Luke Riley makes up one half of the co-main event against Michael Aswell Jr. while the ever-entertaining Michael "Venom" Page takes on fellow Brit Sam Patterson, also on the main card.

Follow live updates of the card, below.

Page had been vocal about his confusion at being booked to fight Patterson when he was looking for "bigger" more exciting fights against established names. He has since promised a big finish, adding that any fight with him in it is the real "main event" of any card.

Kurtis Campbell opens up the main card on his UFC debut against Danny Silva while middleweight Roman Dolidze returns to London to face Brit Christian Leroy Duncan in a fight that could prove huge in the future of the division.