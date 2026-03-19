Lerone Murphy vows UFC London finish to make a title shot 'undeniable'

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Lerone Murphy is aiming to earn a title shot after UFC London. Getty

LONDON -- Lerone Murphy has said he's ready to finish Movsar Evloev on Saturday night at UFC London, adding that he wants his title shot credentials to be "undeniable."

Both Murphy (17-0-1) and Evloev (19-0) come into their main-event unbeaten and knowing that a win would likely earn a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight belt next.

Manchester's Murphy sensationally knocked out Aaron Pico last time out and is looking to put on a show in his first home main-event.

"I imagine it's [going] to be electrifying and another thing ticked off the bucket list," Murphy told reporters on Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to the venue being full. Walking out, big fight. There's a lot at stake.

"[I'm going to] go out there and get it finished. I want it to be undeniable. There's no way you can not give me the [title] shot."

Evloev's wrestling prowess has been a major talking point coming into the fight but Murphy is confident he has the tools to be able to deal with the Russian.

"There's no way it's going to stay on the canvas for five rounds," Murphy added.

"He's going to try, but I believe I can get up against anybody. So yeah, he's going to take me down. He's probably going to take me down. So what? I'll be back up. I'll be wearing down his energy and I'll be putting the pressure on."

Evloev rocked up to UFC London's media day wearing a debonair set of shades indoors after pictures of him with a dark-ish looking eye emerged in his fight week interviews.

And with the media in the room unable to see if his eye discolouring had faded, Evloev delivered a measured monologue ahead of stepping into the lion's den at the O2.

Yet to register a UFC finish, Evloev has the opportunity to take Murphy's unbeaten record and put himself next in line against Volkanovski.

"Finally I got here. Thanks God. It was a little issue with my visa," he said to reporters.

"I just went to the embassy and asked the main guy working there, just please give it to me because now all my career depends on this visa and they helped me."

In response to claims he can sometimes be a "boring" fighter, Evloev hit back, saying that people who know MMA respect his abilities as well as sending a respectful warning to the fighter who will have the crowd behind him.

"Only casual people think I'm boring. They don't understand what MMA really means," he said. "But people who know the game, they know that it's not easy to be on this level and stay undefeated, always win fights. And being No. 1 ranked is not a joke, I think. But I'm always looking for finishes."

"[Murphy's] great everywhere, to be honest. And I respect him," he added. "But in the cage, there is no place for respect. I'm coming for war."

Luke Riley promises Liverpool UFC 'takeover'

Luke Riley can count on the support of Paddy Pimblett. Getty

Two days out from a co-main event in just his second UFC fight, Liverpool's own Luke Riley believes a "Scouse takeover" is in store for The O2.

After a devastating knockout in his UFC debut in Qatar, Riley (12-0) takes on Michael Aswell Jr. (13-3) on Saturday night.

Following in the footsteps of friend and training partner Paddy Pimblett, who is set to be in his corner come fight night, Riley all has the credentials to be Liverpool's next star. And he comes to London with two other familiar faces in Kurtis Campbell and teammate Shem Rock on the card.

Speaking after Campbell, who first mentioned the "takeover" that was on the way in London, Riley said: "I've been fighting out of Liverpool since I was eight, since a little kid, basically.

"It is the Scouse takeover to represent the city as I have done since I was young. I just want to see the youth come through and just be motivating for them. So yeah, it's going to be a good weekend for all three of us."

Riley also admitted that he may have been a bit fortunate to get the co-main slot on the card, ahead of Michael "Venom" Page.

"Being real. Yeah, he [Page] probably has [been hard done by]," Riley said in response to a question from ESPN.

"He probably should be the co-main, but look, I like MVP. I've just been in Thailand with him. Funny enough, I was speaking to MVP every day, he's a proper dude. The thing is with the company as well, they're trying to build me obviously and it's guaranteed for the fans what I'm going to bring. It's 100% guaranteed. That's why they put the trust in me now, but I'm going to get the fans to come in."

Rock, who debuted alongside Riley in Qatar but fell to a decision defeat against Nurullo Aliev, will once again share a UFC card with his teammate, this time his first in the UK. And he too believes Liverpool is the future for MMA in the UK.

"You can't describe it, we're in London and you'll see it, when me Luke and Kurtis walk out, I think people will realise this is the Scouse invasion," Rock said.

"I think its our job to go out there and show the UFC, we want it in our back garden, and it'd be even more immense."

Michael "Venom" Page insists he is the true main-event

Michael "Venom" Page is seeking an explosive performance in his home city. Getty

Michael "Venom" Page (24-3) has declared that he is the "main-event" of UFC London, stating that it doesn't matter where the company places his fights.

Page has been vocal in his unhappiness with being booked to fight fellow Brit Sam Patterson on the card, hoping for "bigger fights" against more established opponents. To add to what he believes is "disrespect" from the UFC, rising star Riley was given the co-main event spot on Saturday night ahead of Page, a decision he understands but doesn't agree with.

"The fight is the fight. He's still a dangerous opponent. I respect him. I've always spoken about how highly I rate him," Page said, clearing up his pre-fight concerns. "It was more just the status level that I was looking for. It's more a type of fight that just makes everybody just go crazy.

"But at the same time, I'm locked in, man. He's the person that has signed the contract and is brave enough to sign the contract. I'm always striving for a big KO. I'm always striving to entertain. I'm always striving to put highlight videos out to showcase how talented I am.

"It's obviously part of the frustrations initially [placement on the card], but I used to say the same thing when I was at Bellator. And no matter where you put me on the card, I am the main event."

And the usual "MVP" confidence was not lost on Thursday with the London-born fighter already talking of a big knockout win against a fighter who is no scrub themselves. Patterson is coming off four Round 1 finishes on the bounce and has said he wants to "rise to the occasion" at the O2. But Page is certain he won't get the chance.

"He's going to have to be more cautious because of the person that's in front of him," Page added. "And my style usually brings ... It forces people to be more cautious because they end up standing around kind of like a deer in headlights, stuck with what's going on in front of them because it's so unfamiliar. So it'd be very difficult for him too, especially when he finishes on his back."