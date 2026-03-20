Luke Riley makes weight, expects 'repeat and redemption' at UFC London

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Luke Riley made weight at UFC London on Friday. Getty

Luke Riley said that he and teammate Shem Rock are looking for "repeat and redemption" at UFC London on Saturday.

Riley (12-0) makes up one half of the co-main event against Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3) after a knockout win on his debut in Qatar last year, the same card that Rock (12-2-1) debuted on, falling to a decision defeat.

The Next Generation MMA teammates make up part of what they've labelled a "Scouse takeover" of The O2 alongside Kurtis Campbell (8-0), who opens up the main card against Danny Silva.

Both fighters made weight comfortably in London on Friday and are now looking for a big night in front of the large travelling support in the capital.

"Like I've been saying all week, look, he's a fighter [Aswell], he's game, he's tough," Riley told TNT Sports. "But I'm just going to be quicker to the mark, faster, speed kills. I've put on muscle, feel good ... [It's] go time tomorrow, the hard parts done, we're ready. He's done tomorrow. Repeat, and redemption [for Rock]."

Rock is looking to bounce back from that debut defeat and has big ambitions of what could come in his UFC career after Saturday's bout against Abdul Al-Selwady (15-4).

"For this one, I feel in much better shape," Rock said. "[We're going to to] Show people what we're made of and then get over to the Vegas cards and do what Paddy Pimblett's doing.

"I'm better than him [Al-Selwady] everywhere, he's short, I out-range him, I'm faster than him, I'm stronger than him and if he wants to wrestle, then good luck."

A title shot is up for grabs for Lerone Murphy. Getty

The main event was also locked in on Friday with Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) coming in at the featherweight limit of 145 pounds and Movsar Evloev (19-0) at 146 pounds.

The unbeaten pair will throw down to finish the night on Saturday with a featherweight title shot on the line, with Murphy already holding the belief that he's "championship level."