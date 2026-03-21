UFC London: Michael Page underwhelms in win over Sam Patterson

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Michael Page punches Sam Patterson on his way to victory. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC.

LONDON -- Michael "Venom" Page failed to deliver the "highlight reel moment" he promised in an underwhelming win over fellow Brit Sam Patterson.

It was a bout that started very strangely, chants of "MVP, MVP" from The O2 crowd quickly turning into boos after a first round that barely saw a punch thrown.

The next two rounds were largely the same with both fighters failing to have a moment of real note, particularly surprising for Page (25-3) who had talked of a big knockout throughout fight week.

Patterson (14-3-1) could count himself slightly unlucky with the decision in a fight that went as he would've wanted -- with no big moments from the London Shootfighters striker.

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Page's unorthodox style looked to have no effect on Patterson, who himself had some joy in the clinch, racking up some control time but without any significant strikes or damage done.

But it was a fight that disappointed on so many levels and with boos greeting the end of every round as well the final decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) in favour of Page, what was a controversial placement for the bout doesn't look so confusing anymore.