UFC 327: How to watch Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

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Jiri Prochazka will fight Carlos Ulberg in Miami. Getty

The UFC light-heavyweight championship is on the line as Jirí Procházka fights Carlos Ulberg this weekend.

The belt left behind by Alex Pereira, who is moving up to fight Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, will be decided between Procházka and Ulberg.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know.

When is UFC 327?

UFC 327 is on Saturday night at the Kayesa Center in Miami, United States. But for UK fans it will be overnight, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The prelims begin at midnight BST, and the main card begins at 2 a.m. BST on Sunday morning.

How to watch UFC 327 in the UK

Procházka vs. Ulberg will be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max. You can watch UFC 327 with any subscription to TNT Sports.

ESPN will have live updates so you don't miss anything.

What's at stake at UFC 327?

Quirky veteran Procházka (32-5-1), from Czechia, has fallen short before against Pereira. But now, with Pereira moving up to heavyweight, the light-heavyweight belt has become vacant and Procházka might be entering his final chance.

Although New Zealander Ulberg (14-1) is two years older, at 35, is less experienced in MMA. A kickboxing career led him into MMA.

Curtis Blaydes faces Josh Hokit in a heavyweight fight, while the entertaining Paulo Costa meets Azamat Murzakanov.

Dominik Reyes vs. Johnny Walker could easily end early, while popular veteran Cub Swanson is also fighting for the last time before retiring.

UFC 327 card

Jiri Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Preliminary card

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godínez

Early preliminary card

Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado