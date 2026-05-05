Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, start time, date, rules, undercard

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Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will meet in an MMA fight. Melina Pizano/Getty Images for Netflix

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will finally meet inside the cage for a historic mixed martial arts fight.

Rousey (12-2) and Carano (7-1) are legends of women's MMA but their paths hadn't crossed until now. Their meeting will headline a debut MMA event for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, rather than in the UFC.

The event will also feature the MMA return of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, plus Nate Diaz is in action.

Here's everything that fans in the UK need to know.

When is Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano?

Rousey will fight Carano overnight on Saturday May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The official start time of the event is at 2 a.m. BST in the early hours of Sunday May 17.

How to watch Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano in the UK

Netflix have the broadcast rights to this fight, a historic milestone for their first-ever MMA event after making inroads with major boxing matches including Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul and Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov.

You can watch Rousey vs. Carano with a standard Netflix subscription, which begins at £5.99 in the UK.

What are the rules for Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano?

The fight will follow the Unified Rules of MMA, which all major promotions including the UFC also follow.

Rousey vs. Carano is scheduled for five rounds of five minutes. They will wear four-ounce gloves.

What's at stake when Ronda Rousey fights Gina Carano?

There is no world championship on the line, but history is certainly at stake.

Carano was feted as a pioneer of women's MMA before Rousey's popularity enabled it to explode on the UFC scene. Now, the two icons will share a cage.

Rousey, now 39, hasn't fought in a decade. Her dominance in the UFC was ended by a famous loss to Holly Holm, and a subsequent stoppage defeat against Amanda Nunes.

Carano is now 44 and hasn't fought since 2009.

Elsewhere, Ngannou will make his return to heavyweight MMA by fighting Philipe Lins.

The ever-popular Diaz is stepping back into action against fellow veteran Mike Perry.

Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is fighting Robelis Despaigne, while Britain's Muhammad Mokaev will face Adriano Moraes.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano undercard

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenny Cross

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes

Jason Jackson vs. TBA

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins