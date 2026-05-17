Paddy Pimblett to return alongside Conor McGregor at UFC 329 in July

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Paddy Pimblett will make his UFC return in July. Getty

Paddy Pimblett will return against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329 on July 11.

The lightweight clash will act as the co-main event to Conor McGregor's comeback fight against Max Holloway.

Liverpool's Pimblett will be fighting for the first time since his maiden loss in the UFC, which came on points in January against Justin Gaethje with the interim lightweight championship on the line.

Gaethje has advanced to facing champion Ilia Topuria when the UFC heads to the White House on June 14 while Pimblett will now look to rebuild against French contender Saint-Denis, a former member of the his country's Army Special Forces.

He most recently defeated Dan Hooker in Australia and is riding a four-fight win streak.

Pimblett's Next Generation MMA teammate Luke Riley will fight on the prelims against American Kai Kamaka III while fellow Brit Lone'er Kavanagh takes on Brandon Royval on the main card.

Saint-Denis is ranked at No. 7 in ESPN's lightweight MMA rankings, while Pimblett is No. 10.

But victory for Pimblett, in the same event as McGregor's high-profile comeback, would be a career-highlight and could elevate him right back into title contention.