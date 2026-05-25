UFC White House: How to watch Freedom 250 in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

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Ilia Topuria (left) puts his belt on the line against Justin Gaethje.. Getty

The UFC is set for its incredibly unique event at the White House, Washington, the residence of the President of the United States.

To celebrate 250 years of independence for the U.S., the UFC's famed Octagon will be built on the South Lawn of the White House to stage championship fights.

Here's everything you need to know about the event including how to watch it in the UK.

When is UFC Freedom 250 at the White House?

UFC Freedom 250 is on Trump's birthday. Getty

UFC Freedom 250 at the White House takes place on Sunday night, June 14. That also happens to be the 80th birthday of President Trump. But the start time, for UK fans, will actually spill into the early hours of Monday, June 15.

The start time is 1 a.m. BST on Monday, June 15.

How to watch UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in the UK

UFC Freedom 250 at the White House will be live on TNT Sports, and can be rewatched on HBO Max, in the UK.

ESPN will have live updates so you don't miss anything.

What is at stake at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House?

Alex Pereira (left) will fight Ciryl Gane. Getty

Ilia Topuria defends his lightweight belt against Justin Gaethje in the main-event. For popular veteran Gaethje, who earned this shot by beating Paddy Pimblett, it is surely a final opportunity to claim UFC gold. But for Gaethje to win, and fly the American flag at the White House, he must overcome the fearsome Topuria who is ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter.

Alex Pereira is stepping into a third weight division aiming to create more history against Ciryl Gane. The Brazilian has spectacularly won UFC titles at middleweight and light-heavyweight and is now making his heavyweight debut, with the interim championship at stake. The full title is held by Tom Aspinall who has been sidelined with eye injuries since his last fight, which came against France's Gane.

Heavyweights Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis earned late call-ups to the card partly due to a request from President Trump, according to Dana White.

UFC Freedom 250 at the White House fight card

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje -- UFC lightweight championship

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane -- interim UFC heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia