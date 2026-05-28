Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway; Paddy Pimblett co-main event: How to watch UFC 329 in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

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Conor McGregor will fight Max Holloway in Las Vegas. Edward Berthelot/GC Images

After five years away, Conor McGregor is set to return to fight Max Holloway.

UFC 329 will take place in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett features in the co-main event against Benoît Saint Denis.

Here's everything you need to know about the event including how to watch it in the UK.

When is McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329?

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway also fought in 2013. Getty

UFC 329 is officially on Saturday July 11. However, UK fans will have to stay up to cope with the Las Vegas time difference, meaning it will be in the early hours of Sunday July 12.

The start time of the event is 2 a.m. BST on Sunday July 12.

How to watch McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329 in the UK

UFC 329 will be live on TNT Sports, and can be rewatched on HBO Max, in the UK.

ESPN will have live updates so you don't miss anything.

What is at stake at UFC 329?

Paddy Pimblett will fight Benoit Saint Denis. Getty

McGregor's future as a fighter.

He hasn't fought in the UFC since 2021, when he was beaten by Dustin Poirier and suffered a bad leg injury. Now 37, his comeback is against Holloway who he first defeated in the featherweight division 13 years ago.

The rematch, at welterweight, means McGregor is returning against an opponent who fought at the sharp end of the UFC as recently as earlier this year, against Charles Oliveira.

Pimblett is fighting for the first time since losing in an interim lightweight title fight to Justin Gaethje when he meets France's Saint Denis. Victory would put Pimblett back in the 155 pounds title picture.

British pair Lone'er Kavanagh and Luke Riley also feature in separate fights on the undercard.

And watch out for the UFC debut of heavyweight Gable Steveson, the Olympic wrestling gold medallist.

UFC 329 full card

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoît Saint Denis

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almedia

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese

Ode' Osbourne vs. Cody Durden