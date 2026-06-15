UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall accepts Ciryl Gane's challenge: 'I'll be there'

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Tom Aspinall has welcomed Ciryl Gane's challenge of a rematch for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in Paris in September.

Gane (14-2) beat Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday (Monday morning BST) to claim the interim heavyweight title and set up a second clash with Aspinall.

The two faced off last October, but the fight was called off in the first round with Aspinall receiving multiple pokes in the eye. He has not fought since and has had surgery on both eyes.

Following his victory over Pereira, with a Round 2 stoppage in the co-main event at the White House, Gane was asked what would be next for him.

"Next, everybody [knows] already. Let's do that in Paris in September," the Frenchman said.

Tom Aspinall (L) and Ciryl Gane are on course for a rematch. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It was a resounding, statement win for Gane, who dominated Pereira, knocking him down with a right jab before finishing his opponent with a big three punch combination.

Reacting to the fight, Aspinall said he was more than happy to go to Gane's back yard for the rematch."

"Paris in September, aye? I'll do that. I'll do that. Let me know. I don't mind. I don't mind. I'll go to Paris. Let me know. I'll be there," Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. He also confirmed he has returned to training.

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Commentating on the fight as it unfolded, Aspinall said: "He [Gane] looked good. He looked good. I have to watch that again, it looked like there was a lot of illegal elbows going on ... and illegal punches. But generally he looked good."

Providing Aspinall is cleared to return to fight, a rematch with Gane now appears the most likely situation for Aspinall.

UFC boss Dana White said last week the Brit would "100%" have been on the White House card had he been fit to fight.