Jake Paul and Ronda Rousey mock UFC White House viewing figures

Open Extended Reactions

Ronda Rousey defeated Gina Carano in May. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Jake Paul and Ronda Rousey mocked the UFC and Dana White after viewing figures for the Freedom 250 event at the White House failed to surpass Most Valuable Promotions' MMA record.

The much-publicized UFC White House event -- which was held on the South Lawn of President Donald Trump's home -- averaged 7 million viewers in the U.S., Paramount said on Thursday.

That figure was 2.3 million less than the average of 9.3 million U.S. viewers reported by Netflix for Rousey's 17-second armbar over Gina Carano on May 16.

"As a boxing promoter it feels good waking up today being the biggest MMA promoter," Paul, who founded MVP alongside former UFC chief financial officer Nakisa Bidarian, wrote on X Friday.

Rousey also took to X to taunt UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell, writing: "Lmao! Kiss my a** Hunter Campbell."

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano was the promotion company's first venture into MMA, and was marketed as a "takeover" of the sport.

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It drew 12.4 million viewers and peaked at almost 17 million, Netflix said. Nielsen, the industry standard in reporting TV viewership metrics, did not independently verify MVP's figure.

Paramount said that viewership for the White House event across the U.S. and Latin America totaled 17 million, also stating that the numbers were provided by Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.