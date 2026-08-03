Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry: How to watch UFC 330 in UK, TV channel, live stream, fight start time, date, prelims

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Ian Machado Garry (right) is aiming to cause a shock against Islam Makhachev. Getty

Islam Makhachev will put his welterweight title on the line against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

Mackenzie Dern puts her strawweight championship up for grabs when she fights Gillian Robertson in the co-main event.

Here's everything that fans in the UK need to know about UFC 330.

When is Makhachev vs. Machado Garry at UFC 330?

UFC 330 is officially on Saturday, August 15 but, for fans in the UK, it will take place overnight because it's coming from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That means it will take place in the early hours of Sunday, August 16 in the UK.

The start time of the event is 2 a.m. BST on Sunday, August 16. The main-event is expected approximately at 5 a.m.

How to watch Makhachev vs. Machado Garry at UFC 330 in the UK?

Ian Machado Garry is seeking to emulate Conor McGregor as a UFC champion from Ireland. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC 330 will be broadcasted in the UK by TNT Sports, and can be rewatched via their streaming partner HBO Max.

What's at stake at UFC 330?

The UFC welterweight championship in the main-event between champion Makhachev and challenger Machado Garry.

The test for Machado Garry (17-1) could not be more difficult because Makhachev (28-1) is ranked No.1 in ESPN's pound-for-pound list. He is a two-weight world champion who previously ruled at lightweight, and is on a 16-fight win streak. Makhachev has beaten Dan Hooker, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanowski (twice) during his reign of dominance. He won the welterweight title in his first fight at the weight, beating Jack Della Maddalena, last time out so this will be a maiden defence.

Islam Makhachev is ESPN's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Machado Garry could be the second Irish UFC champion after Conor McGregor if he causes an upset.

Dern (16-5) is making the first defence of her strawweight belt against Robertson (17-8).

UFC 330 full card

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry -- welterweight title

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson -- strawweight title

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics