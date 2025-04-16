The Showboats attempt a two-point conversion to take a late lead following Troy Williams' touchdown, but it's no good as the Roughnecks end up victorious. (1:10)

Ken Whisenhunt has resigned as head coach of the UFL's Memphis Showboats, the league announced Wednesday. Offensive line coach Jim Turner will replace him for the duration of the season.

"The time has come for me to step away from the game and take a break from football. I am so grateful for my time with the players and wish them the best," Whisenhunt said in a statement released by the league.

Meanwhile, San Antonio Brahmas coach Wade Phillips took what could be a temporary leave, the league announced. Phillips worked earlier this season from the coaches' booth during games for reasons that were not explained. The Brahmas' interim coach is offensive coordinator Payton Pardee, who was elevated last week from wide receivers/special teams coach after former offensive coordinator A.J. Smith resigned.

"If and when Wade is ready to return to the sidelines, the entire UFL family will be there to cheer him on," UFL president/CEO Russ Brandon and executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement.

Whisenhunt, a former NFL player who rose through the coaching ranks to spend eight seasons as the head coach of two NFL teams, took a one-week leave last month for personal reasons.

"We are grateful for Ken's contributions to the UFL as head coach of the Memphis Showboats. His passion for the game resonates not only with his players, but the entire league. Ken has been a true professional and our league is better because of the time he spent with the UFL. We are fortunate to have Jim Turner available to immediately take up the head coaching duties for the rest of this season," Brandon and Johnston said in a statement.

Whisenhunt, 63, is one of two head coaches the UFL has had to replace this season, along with former D.C. Defenders coach Reggie Barlow, who departed last month to be the head coach at Tennessee State. Barlow's defensive coordinator, former NFL coach Gregg Williams, recently joined him at Tennessee State. Memphis has opened the season 0-3.

The UFL plays a 10-game regular season, with four teams advancing to the playoffs. The championship game will be played June 14 in St. Louis' Dome at America's Center (8 p.m. ET, ABC)