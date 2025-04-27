Open Extended Reactions

The UFL is investigating an incident Saturday night between multiple Michigan Panthers players and a fan in St. Louis, the league said on Sunday.

Video of the confrontation showed Panthers receiver Samson Nacua exchanging words with a fan who was leaning over a railing in the Dome at America's Center following the Panthers' 32-27 loss to the Battlehawks. Nacua lunged toward the fan and appeared to slap his face. Receiver Adonis Alexander was standing nearby.

In a statement, the league said: "The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter."

Nacua, 27, is the brother of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua. Another brother, Kai Nacua, is a safety for the Michigan Panthers.

Samson Nacua played collegiately at Utah and BYU. He has spent time in training camp with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.