The UFL has suspended Michigan Panthers receiver Samson Nacua for one game after he slapped a fan during an altercation following Saturday's 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks, the league announced Tuesday.

Nacua, who also agreed to participate in community service, will miss Sunday's game against the D.C. Defenders.

Video of the confrontation showed Nacua exchanging words with a fan who was leaning over a railing in the Dome at America's Center. Nacua lunged toward the fan and appeared to slap his face. Receiver Adonis Alexander was standing nearby.

Nacua, 27, is the brother of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua. Another brother, Kai Nacua, is a safety for the Michigan Panthers.

Samson Nacua played collegiately at Utah and BYU. He has spent time in training camp with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.