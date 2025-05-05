Amari Rodgers evades the tackles to find the end zone for the Stallions vs. the Brahmas. (1:12)

The UFL has approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the United Football Players Association, the league announced Monday, finalizing a deal that players ratified last month.

The deal is retroactive to the start of training camp, which opened March 2, and will extend through the end of the 2026 season.

The new CBA includes an annual raise of $7,005 on minimum salaries, from $55,000 to $62,005 for players who participate in all 10 regular-season games, and makes all players eligible for year-round health care, according to a fact sheet produced by the UFPA when it approved the deal. The minimum salary for 2026 will be $64,000. Part of the pay raise is a reallocation of a previous $400 per month housing stipend.

UFL CBA Highlights Among the structural changes in the new UFL CBA: • Annual raise of $7,005 on players' minimum salary • Makes all players eligible for year-round health care • Team roster size increase from 42 players to 43 during the regular season and 58 to 64 during training camp • Player bonuses of $500 for player of the week awards, $5,000 for players of the year, $7,500 for league MVP and $5,000 for players that win the UFL championship • Process for player grievances • Maximum of two padded practices per week • Agreement that players can wear preferred cleats • Creation of labor management committee that will meet three times per year

"We have reached a collective bargaining agreement with the UFPA. We look forward to continuing to work with our players to grow professional spring football at the UFL," UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement.

Other changes to the CBA include expanded roster sizes and a process to handle player grievances.

"I think this is a reflection of the fact that the UFL and the UFPA ultimately wanted to come together to reach a sustainable deal that will ensure that spring football will be here to stay," Harry Marino, president of Sports Solidarity and the UFPA's lead negotiator for the CBA, said in April. "And as hard-fought as the negotiation was, I think this is turning the page and saying, 'OK, now we're going to work in partnership to make sure this thing lasts and succeeds.'"

Labor certainty should lead to more continuity among the player pool, Michigan Panthers quarterback Danny Etling said last month, noting the value of stability for the league.

Players had voiced concerns about the direction of talks before training camp, when 24 quarterbacks signed a letter that expressed their disappointment and announced they would skip a league-organized quarterback camp in February. Some players felt threatened during the first week of training camp when coaches informed them that they could be released if they followed through on discussions to boycott the league's media days, three players confirmed to ESPN in March.

The league clarified there would be discipline but no job loss if a boycott occurred, and all requested players made appearances. But former Memphis Showboats quarterback Quinten Dormady was released a day later, and he told ESPN that he believed his leadership role in the union was "a driving factor." In response, the league said in part that "any player transactions are purely the result of football decisions at the team level and have nothing to do with collective bargaining negotiations."

The UFPA filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, but that is likely to be withdrawn.

The sides remained in contact throughout, and ultimately the league agreed both to the salary hike and a health care formula that gives players seven months of insurance followed by subsidized COBRA (continuing insurance coverage) for the other five months. In 2024, players were insured only during the four-month UFL season.

One benefit of the health care agreement, players told ESPN, is opening a path for players who were no longer eligible to remain on their parents' insurance after the age of 26.