UFL 2025 playoffs: Schedule and how to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 UFL playoffs begin this weekend, with both conference championship games set to take place Sunday.

The Birmingham Stallions, who won the inaugural UFL championship in 2024 and the USFL titles in 2022 and 2023, will host the Michigan Panthers in the USFL conference championship game, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the DC Defenders in the XFL conference championship game.

The season concludes with the winners facing off in the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on June 14 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

The USFL conference championship game and the UFL championship game will air on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Here are key facts about the 2025 UFL playoffs:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday

USFL Conference Championship Game: Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions -- 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

XFL Conference Championship Game: DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks -- 6 p.m. on Fox

June 14

UFL Championship -- 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the USFL conference championship game and the UFL championship game in the UFL streaming hub.

How can fans access more UFL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN UFL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.