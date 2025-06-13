Open Extended Reactions

The reign of the Birmingham Stallions is over, and the UFL will crown a new champion on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+) at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

The Stallions, who had won three consecutive spring football league titles (two in the USFL and the first UFL title a year ago following the USFL-XFL merger), were ousted last week at home by the Michigan Panthers. The Panthers will face the DC Defenders, who sprung a road upset of their own last week against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

UFL championship game Who: DC Defenders vs. Michigan Panthers

When: 8 p.m. ET, Saturday (ABC/ESPN+)

Where: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis

The Panthers (7-4) are led by coach Mike Nolan, who is in his third season coaching Michigan. Nolan spent 34 seasons as an NFL coach prior to joining the UFL. He mostly served as a defensive coordinator, though he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005 until being fired during the 2008 season.

The Defenders (7-4) are led by coach Shannon Harris, who took over a week before the 2025 season started when Reggie Barlow departed to become the head coach of FCS Tennessee State. Harris had spent two seasons as the Defenders' quarterbacks coach.

Michigan and DC met once this season in Week 6, with the Panthers rolling 38-14. ESPNBET lists Michigan as a 3-point favorite in this neutral-site matchup.

ESPN UFL analyst Tom Luginbill, who will be reporting from the sidelines Saturday, breaks down the matchup between the Defenders and the Panthers.

QB Bryce Perkins had a passing touchdown and a rushing TD in the Michigan Panthers' victory last week. Stew Milne/UFL/Getty Images

What to watch for when DC has the ball: The Defenders must stay ahead of the chains, especially on early downs, because the Panthers have the No. 1 rush defense in the UFL. DC is dangerous when it's balanced on offense and can employ its play-action game, RPO system and run concepts. Veteran QB Jordan Ta'amu (2,153 passing yards, UFL-leading 17 TD passes) has shined this season with his decision-making, but it will be the offensive line and running back combo of Deon Jackson and Abram Smith that will dictate success against Michigan.

Michigan's defensive front, led by Breeland Speaks, is tough and excels at creating negative plays, which forces teams into third-and-long situations. DC offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss, named the UFL Assistant Coach of the Year, must get creative in manufacturing runs and perimeter throws on first and second downs. When DC is on offense, focus on the trenches.

What to watch for when Michigan has the ball: How will DC handle Michigan's vast array of RPOs? The Defenders use exotic looks and tries to pressure from a variety of alignments (sometimes to the point of being unsound). It's a high risk/high reward group. That may not be the ideal approach against Panthers quarterback and UFL Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Perkins and his cast of characters.

Michigan spreads you very thin horizontally from a formation standpoint, likely derived from offensive coordinator Marcel Bellefeuille and his considerable experience on the wider fields of the Canadian Football League. Perkins has made run/pass decisions at an elite level in 2025, and his production puts defenders in constant conflict when defending RPOs. DC's All-UFL defensive tackle Joe Wallace will have his hands full against the vaunted inside zone game and Michigan running back Toa Taua, as will edge defenders Andre Mintz, Malik Fisher and Derek Roberson. They have wreaked havoc this season but might need to play with more caution on Saturday.

UFL Championship Game Betting Lines Spread Total ML DC Defenders 3 (Even) O 50.5 (Even) +140 Michigan Panthers -3 (-120) U 50.5 (-120) -165 Odds by ESPN BET

Defenders X factor: WR/KR Chris Rowland. Affectionately known by his teammates as "Spark Plug", Rowland will be the focus of Michigan's pass defense and special teams. Rowland is a dangerous slot receiver -- what he lacks in size (5-foot-8 179 pounds), he makes up for in savvy route running and a great feel for finding space in coverage. He's a go-to target for Ta'amu, and Michigan must take him away. In their regular-season matchup, Rowland had nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, expect Michigan's Kendrick Whitehead -- the UFL's Special Teams Player of the Year -- to be tasked with limiting Rowland's returns.

Panthers X factor: RB Toa Taua. This dude is built like a keg (5-8, 204) and runs like a freight train. He was the difference in the semifinal win against Birmingham, and the Defenders cannot let him get going early as he will wear them down. If you like throwback-type backs, you will love watching Taua. In their regular-season matchup, Taua rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

DC wins if ... it can limit Perkins' improvisational plays, especially in the red zone.

Michigan wins if ... it can get the DC offense off schedule by winning on first and second down and forcing Ta'amu to throw the ball way more than Kaiss wants to.