UFL 2026: Teams, logos, coaches, stadiums, key players

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We're about a week away from the third season of the United Football League. Starting with the March 27 matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the brand-new Louisville Kings, eight teams will play a 10-game season that culminates in a championship game on June 13 on ABC.

Three teams from last season have been relocated. The Michigan Panthers are now the Columbus Aviators, the Memphis Showboats are the Louisville Kings, and the San Antonio Brahmas are the Orlando Storm.

Here's a handy cheat sheet on the UFL basics, complete with logos, stadiums, coaches and key players.

Birmingham Stallions

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Protective Stadium

Coach: AJ McCarron

Key players: QB Matt Corral, WR Deon Cain, WR Jaydon Mickens, LB Tae Crowder

McCarron, who led Alabama to consecutive national championships starting in 2012, will make his coaching debut with the Stallions at the age of 35. He played two seasons in the UFL as quarterback of the St. Louis Battlehaws before a major falling out with then-Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht. Becht is now the coach of the Orlando Storm; the Stallions and Storm meet on May 3 in Orlando.

The Stallions had won three consecutive spring titles under Skip Holtz before losing in the UFL semifinals last year. The offense is led by Corral and 2025 All-UFL WR Cain (29 receptions, 514 yards, six touchdowns). Mickens comes over from the DC Defenders, where he put up six receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in the UFL title game.

Columbus Aviators

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Historic Crew Stadium

Coach: Ted Ginn Jr.

Key players: QB Jalan McClendon, RB Toa Taua, TE Gunnar Oakes

Fans in Columbus surely will be aware of the exploits of first-time head coach Ginn, who starred at Ohio State as a receiver and returner from 2004-06 then spent 14 seasons in the NFL.

Much of the Columbus roster ironically is made up of former Michigan Panthers. The Aviators could have one of the strongest offensive lines in the UFL with two all-league selections returning in C Cohl Cobral and T Ryan Nelson, as well as All-UFL TE Oakes.

DB Kedrick Whitehead Jr. leads the defense.

Dallas Renegades

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Coach: Rick Neuheisel

Key players: QB Luis Perez, WR Tyler Vaughns, CB Ajene Harris

Neuheisel, 65, hasn't patrolled a sideline since 2019, when he spent one season as the head coach of the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

He inherits one of the UFL's best quarterbacks in Perez (2,298 passing yards, nine touchdowns), a spring football icon. The erstwhile Perez has some intriguing pass-catchers, too, including All-UFL pick Vaughns, WR Deontay Burnett and RB Dae-Dae Hunter.

Harris had three interceptions in 2025 to lead the defense, and LB Willie Taylor was second in the UFL in sacks with seven.

DC Defenders

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Audi Field

Coach: Shannon Harris

Key players: QB Jordan Ta'amu, CB Deandre Baker, DE Derick Roberson

Harris replaced Reggie Barlow last season after two years as the Defenders' quarterbacks coach and promptly led DC to the 2025 UFL championship.

Ta'amu is back after winning MVP honors in the title game. He passed for a record 390 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD.

Baker and Roberson were All-UFL selections.

Houston Gamblers

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium

Coach: Kevin Sumlin

Key players: WR Justin Hall, NT Kyon Barrs

Sumlin returns to Houston, where he coached at the University of Houston (2008-11) in his first head-coaching stint and served as the Gamblers coach (2022).

He'll have a roster mixed with familiar UFL faces and several players new to the league. The quarterback battle appears wide open, but whoever emerges will have Hall, who has led the Gamblers in receiving in each of the past three seasons.

Louisville Kings

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Lynn Family Stadium

Coach: Chris Redman

Key players: RB Benny Snell, CB Cameron Dantzler, DE Jaylon Allen

First-year head coach Redman inherits much of the roster from the Memphis Showboats, who finished seventh in the eight-team league in 2025 with a 2-8 record. There are some offensive line pieces who should serve the Kings well, including C Alec Lindstrom and G Nash Jensen. With any luck they will open some holes for Snell, the former University of Kentucky standout.

Dantzler and Allen are proven UFL commodities.

Orlando Storm

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium

Coach: Anthony Becht

Key players: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RB Jashaun Corbin, WR KJ Hamler, WR Chris Rowland, DE Isaiah Buggs

Becht spent the past three seasons (one in the XFL, the past two in the UFL) as coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks and has a 22-8 record. He is one of only two returning coaches in the league, joining DC's Harris.

The roster is a mashup of new faces and UFL veterans. Corbin was an All-UFL choice after leading the league in rushing in 2025 with now-defunct San Antonio, and Rowland, another All-UFL pick, is a longtime spring star as a receiver and a returner who comes over from champion DC.

St. Louis Battlehawks

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: The Dome at America's Center

Coach: Ricky Proehl

Key players: WR Hakeem Butler, C Mike Panasiuk, LB Pita Taumoepenu

With an unsettled QB situation, it must be of at least some comfort to first-time head coach Proehl to have a pair of two-time All-UFL selections in Butler and Panasiuk.

Taumoepenu is the reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year after posting a league-leading 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.