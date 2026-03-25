UFL uniforms 2026: Every team's new look ahead of season kickoff

The "Get Up" crew reacts to the UFL announcing that field goals from 60 yards or more will be worth four points. (1:19)

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A new season means new looks across the United Football League.

Beginning March 27 with the Birmingham Stallions hosting the Louisville Kings, the eight-team spring football league returns with three relocated franchises and a full slate of redesigned uniforms.

With New Era replacing Under Armour as the UFL's jersey and headwear partner, each team will take the field in updated looks -- ranging from modern designs to throwback-inspired styles, along with helmet updates and branding changes across the league.

Here's a look at what each team will be wearing this season

Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham will debut updated gold and white uniforms, preserving the team’s signature look with a new finish. UFL

The three-time champions will debut a gold home uniform featuring "Stallions" across the chest, while the road whites shift the focus to "Birmingham" with gold and garnet accents. The update extends to the helmet as well, with a deeper cardinal red being the primary shade and a golden stripe down the middle. Refined numerals and detailing round out the look, designed to convey forward motion while drawing inspiration from the team's logo.

Columbus Aviators

The Aviators' sky-inspired uniform set features blue tones with red-and-white accents. UFL

Previously known as the Michigan Panthers, the relocated franchise will debut its first Aviators uniform set. The design centers around a deep navy base with crisp white accents, while the light blue helmet nods to the team's aviation-inspired identity.

Subtle striping details along the pants tie into the logo, helping define a clean, modern look as the franchise begins a new chapter in Columbus.

Dallas Renegades

The Renegades showcase new blue and white uniforms with red accents. UFL

The team's signature blue and white uniforms return with more red woven throughout, showing up in the striping and details for a bolder look. The home set features "Renegades" across the chest, while the road uniform shifts to "Dallas," keeping the city front and center. The biggest change comes with the helmet, which moves to an all-black design intended to make the overall look more intimidating.

DC Defenders

The Defenders' red and white uniforms maintain the franchise's identity with a modern update. UFL

The defending champions will take the field in red home uniforms paired with crisp white road sets. Design details tie closely to the city as striping draws from the flag of Washington, D.C., while stars -- a familiar symbol across the district -- are incorporated throughout the look. The result is a clean, recognizable uniform that leans into both the team's identity and its connection to the city it represents.

Houston Gamblers

The Gamblers introduce a black, red and white uniform set. UFL

Formerly known as the Houston Roughnecks, the rebranded Gamblers lean into a darker, more streamlined design, highlighted by sleek black helmets and updated detailing throughout. The refreshed logo nods to the franchise's past while introducing a sharper, modern feel, with spade-inspired elements incorporated into the pants and overall look. Patches and design touches tie back to Houston's personality, giving the uniforms a cohesive style as the Gamblers enter a new era.

Louisville Kings

Louisville is rolling out a green-and-silver uniform combination highlighted by neon accents. UFL

Formerly the Memphis Showboats, the relocated franchise will take the field in dark green home uniforms with bright lime accents, paired with a silver road set that features "Louisville" across the chest. The darker color scheme gives the team a distinct identity, while diamond-inspired details tie into the Kings name. A fleur-de-lis accent on the shoulder adds a nod to Louisville's heritage, rounding out a bold, cohesive design.

Orlando Storm

Orlando's new uniforms pairs sleek black and white sets with electric orange accents. UFL

Previously the San Antonio Brahmas, the franchise now takes the field in Orlando as the Storm with a design headlined by black home uniforms and white road sets with bold accents. Purple and orange details show up throughout the look, while lightning-inspired striping and shoulder elements tie into the team's storm theme. A dark helmet with a simplified logo rounds out the design, giving the Storm a sharp, modern feel as they begin their next chapter in Orlando.

St. Louis Battlehawks

The Battlehawks' uniform sets feature a bold blue and a darker helmet finish. UFL

The Battlehawks return with their signature blue home uniforms, including "Battlehawks" across the chest, while the silver road set shifts to "STL" to highlight the city. The Gateway Arch is more prominently featured throughout the design, tying the look closer to St. Louis, while the team's logo appears on the sleeve as a nod to its identity and fan base. A darker helmet finish rounds out a refreshed version of one of the league's most recognizable looks.