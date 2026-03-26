How to watch 2026 UFL season: ABC and ESPN schedule

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With new teams, new rules and a completely new look, the USFL returns for the 2026 season with a fresh brand of professional football. Sideline interviews, in-game audio, point-of-view cameras and replay review will bring fans closer to the action and provide all-new access when the 2026 UFL season unfolds across ESPN's family of networks.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2026 UFL season:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch 22 UFL games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and in the UFL streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Week 1

March 28

Noon: DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks on ESPN

March 29

8 p.m.: Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm on ESPN

Week 2

April 4

8 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm on ESPN

April 5

Noon: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers on ESPN2

Week 3

April 11

Noon: Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders on ESPN

April 12

Noon: Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades on ABC

3 p.m.: Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC

Week 4

April 16

8 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers in the ESPN App

April 18

12:30 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders on ABC

Week 5

April 25

7 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm on ESPN

April 26

Noon: Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers on ABC

3 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades on ABC

Week 6

May 2

Noon: Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders on ABC

Week 7

May 9

8 p.m.: Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions on ESPN

Week 8

May 16

Noon: DC Defenders at Louisville Kings on ABC

3 p.m.: Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC

Week 9

May 23

3 p.m.: Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators on ABC

May 24

7 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers on ESPN2

Week 10

May 30

3 p.m.: Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions on ESPN2

May 31

Noon: Orlando Storm at DC Defenders on ABC

UFL Playoffs

June 7

3 p.m.: Game 1 on ABC

June 13

3 p.m.: UFL Championship on ABC

How can fans access more UFL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN UFL hub page for the 2026 season preview, league guide, scores, standings and more.