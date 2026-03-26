How to watch 2026 UFL season: ABC and ESPN schedule

With new teams, new rules and a completely new look, the USFL returns for the 2026 season with a fresh brand of professional football. Sideline interviews, in-game audio, point-of-view cameras and replay review will bring fans closer to the action and provide all-new access when the 2026 UFL season unfolds across ESPN's family of networks.
Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2026 UFL season:
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch 22 UFL games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and in the UFL streaming hub.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Week 1
March 28
Noon: DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks on ESPN
March 29
8 p.m.: Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm on ESPN
Week 2
April 4
8 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm on ESPN
April 5
Noon: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers on ESPN2
Week 3
April 11
Noon: Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders on ESPN
April 12
Noon: Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades on ABC
3 p.m.: Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC
Week 4
April 16
8 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers in the ESPN App
April 18
12:30 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders on ABC
Week 5
April 25
7 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm on ESPN
April 26
Noon: Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers on ABC
3 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades on ABC
Week 6
May 2
Noon: Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders on ABC
Week 7
May 9
8 p.m.: Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions on ESPN
Week 8
May 16
Noon: DC Defenders at Louisville Kings on ABC
3 p.m.: Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC
Week 9
May 23
3 p.m.: Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators on ABC
May 24
7 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers on ESPN2
Week 10
May 30
3 p.m.: Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions on ESPN2
May 31
Noon: Orlando Storm at DC Defenders on ABC
UFL Playoffs
June 7
3 p.m.: Game 1 on ABC
June 13
3 p.m.: UFL Championship on ABC
How can fans access more UFL coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN UFL hub page for the 2026 season preview, league guide, scores, standings and more.