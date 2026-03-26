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          How to watch 2026 UFL season: ABC and ESPN schedule

          The 2026 UFL season kicks off this weekend. Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 26, 2026, 09:10 PM

          With new teams, new rules and a completely new look, the USFL returns for the 2026 season with a fresh brand of professional football. Sideline interviews, in-game audio, point-of-view cameras and replay review will bring fans closer to the action and provide all-new access when the 2026 UFL season unfolds across ESPN's family of networks.

          Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2026 UFL season:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch 22 UFL games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and in the UFL streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Week 1

          March 28

          Noon: DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks on ESPN

          March 29

          8 p.m.: Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm on ESPN

          Week 2

          April 4

          8 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm on ESPN

          April 5

          Noon: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers on ESPN2

          Week 3

          April 11

          Noon: Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders on ESPN

          April 12

          Noon: Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades on ABC

          3 p.m.: Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC

          Week 4

          April 16

          8 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers in the ESPN App

          April 18

          12:30 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders on ABC

          Week 5

          April 25

          7 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm on ESPN

          April 26

          Noon: Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers on ABC

          3 p.m.: Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades on ABC

          Week 6

          May 2

          Noon: Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders on ABC

          Week 7

          May 9

          8 p.m.: Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions on ESPN

          Week 8

          May 16

          Noon: DC Defenders at Louisville Kings on ABC

          3 p.m.: Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC

          Week 9

          May 23

          3 p.m.: Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators on ABC

          May 24

          7 p.m.: St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers on ESPN2

          Week 10

          May 30

          3 p.m.: Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions on ESPN2

          May 31

          Noon: Orlando Storm at DC Defenders on ABC

          UFL Playoffs

          June 7

          3 p.m.: Game 1 on ABC

          June 13

          3 p.m.: UFL Championship on ABC

          How can fans access more UFL coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN UFL hub page for the 2026 season preview, league guide, scores, standings and more.