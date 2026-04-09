UFL to expand to 10 teams in 2028, including OKC

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The UFL has an agreement to place a new team in Oklahoma City in time for the 2028 season, the league announced Thursday morning.

According to UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon, Oklahoma City will be one of two expansion markets that will begin play in the next two years. The other has not yet been determined, but the growth is in line with UFL co-owner Mike Repole's plan to expand to 16 teams -- half the size of the NFL -- by 2035.

"It's the perfect time to make the leap and bring UFL football to Oklahoma City," Brandon said.

The team will play in the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, currently under development as a soccer venue in downtown Oklahoma City. It will seat about 10,000 fans for football, similar to the smaller and more intimate venues that Repole has sought to position in the league in this season.

In a statement, Repole said: "Oklahoma lives and breathes football -- so bringing the UFL to Oklahoma City was a no-brainer. This is a state that shows up, cares deeply, and knows the game of football. Whether it's one of the many college teams that you cheer for, or your local high school team, we plan to build an incredible franchise in OKC that every fan across the state can get behind."