Ex-NFL WR Ted Ginn Jr. charged with DWI in Texas

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Former NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was charged with driving while intoxicated in Tarrant County, Texas on Saturday.

Ginn, who is now the coach of the UFL's Columbus Aviators, was booked on Saturday, according to Tarrant County Sheriff's Department records, and was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Euless Police Department told WSYX-TV in Columbus that Ginn was stopped at 12:58 a.m. Saturday and was given a field sobriety test.

Ted Ginn Jr., who played 14 seasons in the NFL, is in his first season as the Columbus Aviators coach in the UFL. Jason Mowry/UFL/Getty Images

Ginn, 41, will not coach his team's game Sunday against the Dallas Renegades.

"We are aware of an incident involving Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. over the weekend and are in the process of gathering more information," UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement. "Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley will handle the head coaching duties for the Aviators game on Sunday."

Ginn played 14 seasons in the NFL with six teams. Drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of Ohio State with the ninth pick in 2007, Ginn also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears.

Ginn was named the Aviators' coach in December.