UFL Week 3 Power Rankings 2026: How all eight teams stack up

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Week 3 of the UFL season is in the books. And the joy of a 10-week regular season means that the math is easy to do: We're (checks abacus) 30% of the way to the playoffs.

We have a pair of teams with 3-0 records, two others at 0-3. And then two apiece at 2-1 and 1-2. So how do the teams stack up? I've used a variety of meaningful metrics to rank the teams by performance that I'll pass along to you, the loyal readers.

Plus, even here in the northeast, it's spring! This sunny weather has upped my cheery demeanor, and I want to pass that along to all of you. So, I'll give a stat on each team that their fans should be excited about.

Jump to a team:

BIR | CLB | DAL | DC

HOU | LOU | ORL | SL

1. Dallas Renegades (3-0)

What we've learned: After double-digit wins to start the season over the Gamblers and Battlehawks, the Renegades fell behind early, but came back to beat the Aviators by five. Dallas has scored at least 28 points in all three games, which is even more impressive when you consider that the league's other seven teams have combined to do so five times this season.

Stat to excite: Austin Reed's 763 passing yards. That's the most in the three-year UFL history for a QB three games into the season. So are his nine passing touchdowns.

play 1:14 Columbus Aviators vs. Dallas Renegades: Game Highlights Columbus Aviators vs. Dallas Renegades: Game Highlights

2. DC Defenders (2-1)

What we've learned: But you said there were two 3-0 teams? It's true, but DC is ahead of one of them. After a tough road loss to St. Louis to open their season (the league's toughest road venue), the Defenders have won their next two games by a combined score of 89-33. The Defenders get a chance for revenge Saturday afternoon when they host the aforementioned Battlehawks.

Stat to excite: Deon Jackson's 6.8 yards per rush. Jackson's the leading rusher in the UFL by a 82 yards, but the more impressive number is he's averaging nearly 7 yards per rush. His five rushing touchdowns are also more than twice as many as any other player this season.

Defenders RB Deon Jackson leads the UFL in rushing and touchdowns. Mitchell Layton/UFL/Getty Images

3. Orlando Storm (3-0)

What we learned: How can a team win in overtime without scoring in overtime? It's not a riddle, it's what happened to the Storm in Week 3. A crash course in the league's overtime rules aside, the Storm have a win over the Aviators and two over the Kings this season, teams closer to the bottom of these rankings. We'll find out a lot more about Orlando when it takes on the Stallions on the road in Week 4.

Stat to excite: Jack Plummer's 8.6 yards per pass attempt. While Reed is putting up gaudy numbers, Plummer has quietly been the league's most efficient quarterback, leading all passers with at least 20 attempts in yards per attempt and in completion percentage (70.9%).

play 0:27 Harrison Frost throws a tough touchdown pass to Steven McBride for St. Louis Harrison Frost with touchdown pass to Steven McBride vs. Birmingham Stallions.

4. St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1)

What we've learned: After a 16-point road loss to the Renegades, the Battlehawks came out on top at home against the Stallions in perhaps the game of the season, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter with backup QB Harrison Frost, who started his UFL career with back-to-back interceptions before completing nine of his final 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Stat to excite: Their 11-1 home record. It's not an undeserved reputation that St. Louis has the best home-field advantage in the league. For you betting aficionados, they've won all four of their games as a home underdog outright, including last Sunday.

5. Birmingham Stallions (1-2)

What we've learned: After squeaking by the Kings in Week 1, the Stallions have lost to the Gamblers and Battlehawks, as Matt Corral has thrown a pair of interceptions in both games. In regular-season UFL games, Corral has 11 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The schedule gets tougher -- in the next three weeks they have dates with the undefeated Storm and the defending champion Defenders.

Stat to excite: Birmingham's 28.6 opponents' red zone touchdown percentage. A bend-but-don't-break philosophy on defense can be frustrating, but holding a team to three points instead of seven could be the key to getting Birmingham back where we expected prior to the season.

play 0:35 Matt Corral makes a pass over the top to extend the Birmingham lead Matt Corral with touchdown pass to John Ross vs. St. Louis BattleHawks.

6. Louisville Kings (0-3)

What we've learned: The Kings are two plays away from being 2-1 after two-point losses to the Stallions and Storm. A week after getting benched, Jason Bean answered with a 352-yard, three-touchdown, no-interception game in the overtime loss. He's the fourth QB in league history with a 350-yard, three-TD game, but the first to do it in a loss.

Stat to excite: Louisville's 5.8 yards per play. You might not think there's much to get excited about in a 0-3 start, but leading the UFL in yards per play and ranking third in yards per play allowed (4.9) signals there's a chance of progression to the mean.

7. Columbus Aviators (0-3)

What we learned: After getting smoked by the Defenders in Week 2, the Aviators looked downright spunky in a five-point road loss to the undefeated Renegades without coach Ted Ginn Jr. Their struggling defense showed signs of improvement against the league's top offense, but they're still allowing more than 30 points per game.

Stat to excite: The Aviators allowed 4.5 yards per play against Dallas, which might not seem like a great number, but that was after allowing 6.6 in each of the first two games of the season. The league average is 5.1 yards per play.

8. Houston Gamblers (1-2)

What we've learned: Just having a victory is not enough to stay out of the basement, especially when your losses are by 19 and 38 points. The 38-point margin last week against DC was the biggest loss in the league's brief history. With quarterbacks Nolan Henderson and Hunter Dekkers out with injury, Taulia Tagovailoa went 21-of-40 for 171 yards and was sacked four times in the loss.

Stat to excite: John Hoyland is 6 for 6 on field goals. He was perfect in Week 2's upset win over Birmingham including the game-winner from 50 yards, before not attempting one in the Week 3 blowout loss.