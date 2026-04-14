Ted Ginn Jr. resumes coaching team following arrest on DWI charge

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Ted Ginn Jr. is back with the Columbus Aviators and will coach the UFL team this week after missing one game following his weekend arrest on a DWI charge, the league told ESPN on Tuesday.

Ginn was disciplined by the league after being charged early Saturday in Tarrant County, Texas. He was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

Ginn was replaced on the sideline with offensive coordinator Todd Haley for Sunday's game against the Dallas Renegades. The Aviators have lost three straight games to start the new season.

"I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions," Ginn, 41, wrote in a statement posted to X on Sunday. "I've always believed in accountability and now it's my turn to live that standard."

The Aviators posted video to X on Tuesday showing Ginn encouraging players.

BRING THE ENERGY 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/RVgfYce5YL — Columbus Aviators (@UFLAviators) April 14, 2026

Columbus plays host to Dallas on Friday night.

Drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of Ohio State with the ninth pick in 2007, Ginn spent 14 seasons in the NFL. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears.

Ginn was named the Aviators' coach in December.