UFL fans can see 50 Cent for 50 cents at the United Bowl

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Attention 50 Cent fans who also love the United Football League: do we ever have a deal for you.

On Saturday, June 13 in Washington, D.C., two teams will face off in the United Bowl, the UFL's championship game. While that matchup has not yet been determined, the league announced on Friday that 50 Cent will be headlining the halftime show.

Fans who are looking to attend can take advantage of a unique promotion: for 50 hours from Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET, the league is offering a deal where the purchase of two tickets comes with another two for a mere 50 cents each.

50 Cent will be performing LIVE at the United Bowl Halftime Show in Washington, DC.



For the next 50 hours: Buy 2 Tickets Get 2 for .50 cents EACH



BUY NOW: https://t.co/LwtJzEwOW2 pic.twitter.com/W584hvg6KB — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 22, 2026

50 Cent is perhaps best known for his 2003 debut album, "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" that included hits such as "Many Men" and "21 Questions." It was the best-selling album of 2003 and is number 280 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.