Final UFL Power Rankings 2026: How all eight teams stacked up

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Hello again and welcome to the final edition of the 2026 UFL power rankings.

We're entering the 10th and final week of the regular season, with three of the four playoff teams already known, and just two teams alive for the final spot.

We could wax poetic for about 2,500 words or so about the season that was -- trials, tribulations and such -- but we've all got loved ones to speak to and grills to prep for the summer. So instead, we bring you our latest bit of spring football insight.

We combed through many impactful metrics to rank the teams for their performance to date in the league. And as a bonus this week, Professor Willis here will give each team its final grade.

Here's where each team stacks up heading into the final week.

Jump to a team:

BIR | CLB | DAL | DC

HOU | LOU | ORL | SL

Have Jack Plummer, left, and the Orlando Storm supplanted the DC Defenders as the UFL's best? Photo by Julio Aguilar/UFL/Getty Images

1. Orlando Storm (7-2)

Previous power ranking: Third

Why they're here: After back-to-back home losses following a 4-0 start, we were having serious doubts about Anthony Becht's squad. However, they've rebounded with three straight victories, all by eight or fewer points. And with 15 touchdown passes to just one interception, Storm quarterback Jack Plummer has put himself on the MVP short list.

Final grade: A+. As a new franchise with a QB making his spring football debut, expectations had Orlando as a mid-pack team prior to the season. But this team has not yet lost on the road and is one win away from being the top seed.

2. St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3)

Previous power ranking: Second

Why they're here: This team has had three different starting quarterbacks this season, going 2-1 each with Brandon Silvers, Harrison Frost and Luis Perez starting. Although their scoring is similar in each QB's starts, the team has averaged 337 yards per game in Perez's three starts compared to 281 for Frost and 245 for Silvers. However, Perez has thrown four interceptions.

Final grade: B. If we could grade units separately, the defense (first in yards allowed) gets an A, while the offense (last in yards per play) would be closer to a C. That's just with the upside of Perez, who needs to cut down on his turnovers.

play 1:12 St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Houston Gamblers: Game Highlights St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Houston Gamblers: Game Highlights

3. Louisville Kings (5-4)

Previous power ranking: Fourth

Why they're here: We were close to putting the Kings in the No. 2 spot, as they've got everything going their way. Since trading away Jason Bean and going with Chandler Rogers at quarterback, the Kings are 4-1 and averaging 30 points per game. But that wasn't their only move: They also cut one former NFL running back (Benny Snell Jr.) and brought in another (James Robinson). Since Week 5, Robinson leads the league in rushing.

Final grade: A+. Call us generous graders if you must, but when Louisville dropped to 0-3 after an overtime loss to the Storm, it had 55-1 odds to win the title. Those odds were 65-1 just three weeks ago, significantly worse than the Aviators. That kind of mettle makes us put away my our pen.

4. DC Defenders (5-4)

Previous power ranking: First

Why they're here: Everything was rolling just fine as the Defenders looked to defend their UFL title ... until it wasn't. After starting the season 5-1, the DC lost back-to-back games to the Kings, while also losing quarterback and MVP frontrunner Jordan Ta'amu to a season-ending ACL injury in the second of those games. But there were cracks in the armor even before that: They had turned the ball over four times in the last full game with Ta'amu, and another four in the following game as well.

Final grade: Incomplete. We'll grant a medical waiver due to Ta'amu's injury. Have him heal up, come back next semester, straighten out those turnover issues, and run it back again.

5. Columbus Aviators (3-6)

Previous power ranking: Seventh

Why they're here: Hear us out! This team just upset the Stallions, putting up 36 in Jalen Morton's first start after averaging about 19 points a game in Jalan McClendon's eight starts at QB. If we gave you a blind resume showing a team that ranked third in total offense and second in total defense, you'd be asking when their playoff game was. That's where Columbus ranks.

Final grade: C-. Those above notes beg the questions: Why didn't they go to Morton sooner? How can a top-three team in total offense AND defense find themselves 3-6? We're not shouting! You're shouting!

play 1:12 Birmingham Stallions vs. Columbus Aviators: Game Highlights Birmingham Stallions vs. Columbus Aviators: Game Highlights

6. Birmingham Stallions (4-5)

Previous power ranking: Fifth

Why they're here: A week after beating the Aviators by 11, the Stallions lost to them by seven. What's most worrisome about this team, which still has a chance to make the playoffs, is they've averaged just 204 yards per game over the past three weeks while allowing 287.

Final grade: D+. We have to grade on expectations. The Stallions have set a standard, going 9-1 in 2024 and 7-3 in 2025, and entered 2026 as the betting favorite to win the title. With a chance to clinch a playoff berth in Week 9, they gave up 36 to Columbus -- the third time this season they've allowed 34 or more points.

7. Dallas Renegades (3-6)

Previous power ranking: Sixth

Why they're here: This team started 3-0 and the world was theirs. They haven't won since. But it's been even worse than that: Since the start of Week 4, the Renegades rank last in the UFL in both points per game scored (18.2) and allowed (31.3).

Final grade: F. Austin Reed has had a tumultuous season, with his wife having premature twins that spent time in the NICU. I hate to give a bad grade knowing that is going on, but we need to judge the product on the field, and this is a team that absolutely plummeted after their hot start.

8. Houston Gamblers (3-6)

Previous power ranking: Eighth

Why they're here: We have had Houston in the basement most of the season, and I'm keeping them there in the final edition. However, I'll give extra credit since they've played much better with QB Hunter Dekkers on the field, and if not for his significant missed time, this team might have flirted with a playoff spot.

Final grade: C+. We grade on a curve, and also based on our own whims. After losing by 19 in Week 1 and 38 in Week 3 (Dekkers did not start either game, but did start a Week 2 win), the Gamblers have played six straight one-score games and were only outscored 122-117 from Weeks 4-9. Plus, they won at St. Louis, which if you follow the UFL, is a rare feat.