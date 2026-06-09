Andre Mintze takes PTO to unretire for DC Defenders' UFL playoff run

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Andre Mintze went the extra mile to boost the DC Defenders in their UFL playoff semifinal game: He took paid time off from his day job to come out of retirement.

The Defenders took down the Orlando Storm 28-22 on Sunday to advance to the UFL Championship. It was an upset -- the Storm were the four-team bracket's No. 1 seed and DC, with a 5-5 regular-season record, was the last team in the field -- and Mintze wasn't going to miss it for the world. Especially not for a nine-to-five.

Mintze had played linebacker for the Defenders in 2024 and 2025, winning the UFL Championship with the team last year, and retired ahead of training camp for the 2026 campaign. But the team announced June 1 that he had rejoined the squad alongside offensive lineman Gunner Britton.

The reason the former Vanderbilt Commodore was able to free up his calendar on short notice to get back in the game? PTO days ... "allegedly."

During the game, Mintze was asked by ESPN sideline reporter Tom Luginbill about his "two-week sabbatical from his real job." Mintze's response? Well, he didn't deny anything.

"Allegedly," Mintze said. Asked by Luginbill if he thought the news might have been out given that the game was being broadcast on national television, Mintze had the same response.

"Allegedly."

After the game, Mintze seemingly finally confirmed the PTO story by tweeting that he had spoken with his boss, who will be attending Saturday's championship game.

Just got off the phone with my boss. He said he'll come to the CHAMPIONSHIP GAME😎 next Saturday!! @UFLDefenders https://t.co/nAozX6XKQv — Andre Mintze (@dremintze) June 8, 2026

Mintze recorded one tackle in DC's win, but perhaps also had an impact off the spreadsheet as well. The Defenders had entered the postseason having lost two consecutive games to Orlando before Mintze rejoined the roster.

DC will face the Louisville Kings in the title game as the Defenders (and Mintze) look to repeat as UFL champions.