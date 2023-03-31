WNBA, Nike unveil 2023 'Rebel Edition' uniforms

Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Napheesa Collier and more WNBA stars will don some freshly designed threads this season.
On Friday, Nike unveiled new "Rebel Edition" jerseys for five teams. This is the third year that the alternate uniforms were released for the campaign, with this year's theme being "Trace the Lineage."
Per Boardroom, the theme was selected to "acknowledge important moments, muses, and movements in American history and the impact they've made on the game."
Here are the WNBA's Rebel Edition jerseys for the 2023 season that have been released so far:
Indiana Fever
The 2023 Indiana Fever Nike Rebel Edition uniform features five dates key to the history of our franchise alongside the words "Basketball Chose Me," the mantra behind Tamika Catchings' Naismith Hall of Fame induction speech.— Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) March 31, 2023
New York Liberty
The threads tell the 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓻𝔂. 🗽(1/3) pic.twitter.com/yVpW93lgnz— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) March 31, 2023
Washington Mystics
Honor the moments, the muses, and the movements that got us here. Through their work, we are given strength to move forward.— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) March 31, 2023
Own your legacy with our 2023 Nike Rebel Edition!
➡️ https://t.co/SNmKx0vUjQ#OurTimeOurLegacy pic.twitter.com/atqtNwsKRn
Dallas Wings
𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒔 ⚡️— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) March 31, 2023
Shop the entire Dallas Wings Rebel Collection 🔗 https://t.co/QSV9rduB9X pic.twitter.com/67y2GTW89d
Minnesota Lynx
that vintage @minnesotalynx green 😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/3WmeRexRZ4— Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) March 31, 2023
The WNBA season tips off May 19 with four games. The Fever will host the Connecticut Sun to open the action and the Phoenix Mercury will take on the Los Angeles Sparks (5 p.m. ET, ESPN) to close the night. Also, the New York Liberty will visit the Washington Mystics, while the Minnesota Lynx will host the Chicago Sky.