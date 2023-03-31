        <
          WNBA, Nike unveil 2023 'Rebel Edition' uniforms

          Stewart on move to Liberty: 'I want to continue to be great' (1:16)

          Breanna Stewart explains the mindset behind her decision to play with the New York Liberty. (1:16)

          12:57 AM GMT
          • ESPN staff

          Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Napheesa Collier and more WNBA stars will don some freshly designed threads this season.

          On Friday, Nike unveiled new "Rebel Edition" jerseys for five teams. This is the third year that the alternate uniforms were released for the campaign, with this year's theme being "Trace the Lineage."

          Per Boardroom, the theme was selected to "acknowledge important moments, muses, and movements in American history and the impact they've made on the game."

          Here are the WNBA's Rebel Edition jerseys for the 2023 season that have been released so far:

          Indiana Fever

          New York Liberty

          Washington Mystics

          Dallas Wings

          Minnesota Lynx

          The WNBA season tips off May 19 with four games. The Fever will host the Connecticut Sun to open the action and the Phoenix Mercury will take on the Los Angeles Sparks (5 p.m. ET, ESPN) to close the night. Also, the New York Liberty will visit the Washington Mystics, while the Minnesota Lynx will host the Chicago Sky.