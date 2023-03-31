WNBA, Nike unveil 2023 'Rebel Edition' uniforms

Breanna Stewart explains the mindset behind her decision to play with the New York Liberty. (1:16)

Stewart on move to Liberty: 'I want to continue to be great' (1:16)

Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Napheesa Collier and more WNBA stars will don some freshly designed threads this season.

On Friday, Nike unveiled new "Rebel Edition" jerseys for five teams. This is the third year that the alternate uniforms were released for the campaign, with this year's theme being "Trace the Lineage."

Per Boardroom, the theme was selected to "acknowledge important moments, muses, and movements in American history and the impact they've made on the game."

Here are the WNBA's Rebel Edition jerseys for the 2023 season that have been released so far:

The 2023 Indiana Fever Nike Rebel Edition uniform features five dates key to the history of our franchise alongside the words "Basketball Chose Me," the mantra behind Tamika Catchings' Naismith Hall of Fame induction speech. — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) March 31, 2023

The threads tell the 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓻𝔂. 🗽(1/3) pic.twitter.com/yVpW93lgnz — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) March 31, 2023

Honor the moments, the muses, and the movements that got us here. Through their work, we are given strength to move forward.



Own your legacy with our 2023 Nike Rebel Edition!



➡️ https://t.co/SNmKx0vUjQ#OurTimeOurLegacy pic.twitter.com/atqtNwsKRn — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) March 31, 2023

𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒔 ⚡️



Shop the entire Dallas Wings Rebel Collection 🔗 https://t.co/QSV9rduB9X pic.twitter.com/67y2GTW89d — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) March 31, 2023

The WNBA season tips off May 19 with four games. The Fever will host the Connecticut Sun to open the action and the Phoenix Mercury will take on the Los Angeles Sparks (5 p.m. ET, ESPN) to close the night. Also, the New York Liberty will visit the Washington Mystics, while the Minnesota Lynx will host the Chicago Sky.