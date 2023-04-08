How to watch the 2023 WNBA draft on ESPN and ESPN+

Check out some of the top moments that have made South Carolina's Aliyah Boston a top prospect in this year's WNBA draft. (0:23)

The 2023 women's NCAA tournament is in the books. The highest-rated women's Final Four, where the LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in Dallas for their first national championship, is a wrap. And now it's time to see where some of the biggest women's college basketball stars will begin their professional careers. The WNBA draft consists of three rounds, with 12 picks each. The Indiana Fever won the draft lottery and have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history.

When is the 2023 WNBA draft?

The draft is 7-9 p.m. ET Monday, April 10, at Spring Studios in New York.

How can I watch?

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The draft can also be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

How are experts projecting the WNBA draft?

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's M.A. Voepel projects all 36 picks, with South Carolina Gamecocks post player Aliyah Boston the presumptive No. 1 overall pick. Five Gamecocks are projected to be selected Monday.

