One month after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas.

"It feels amazing to be part of Adidas," Boston said. "Adidas is empowering women, and they're opening the doors for women's sports. It's just continuing to grow the game."

Boston will join Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike as a featured face of the Adidas Basketball category in the WNBA.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Aliyah to our adidas Basketball family. She exudes strength, resilience, versatility and natural skill that is unmatched," Adidas basketball global general manager Eric Wise said. "I know she'll leave a lasting impact on the future of the game, and we are proud to be a part of this moment and support her on her journey to greatness."

To begin the partnership, Boston took part in the brand's interview format series entitled, "Remember The Why," in which she discussed her playing days while growing up in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and her journey in the sport since.

"Getting my name called first in the WNBA draft was a surreal feeling that I'll never forget," she said. "This is something that I dreamt about."

The signing comes as a bit of a surprise, after Boston starred at the Under Armour-sponsored University of South Carolina, where she became the first female basketball player to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Under Armour in April 2022.

Boston recently was featured prominently in Under Armour's current "Protect This House" ad campaign that launched in March. The 2022 NCAA champion and NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player is one of four athletes to appear in the commercial, alongside NBA star Stephen Curry, WNBA star Kelsey Plum and top high school prospect Bryson Tucker.

Boston was a breakout NIL marketing star during the final season of her collegiate career, in which she was named a first-team All-American for the third time and won the Lisa Leslie Award for a fourth consecutive season.

Through her NIL deal with Under Armour, Boston's No. 4 Gamecocks jersey became the first current collegiate jersey sold by the company to also include a player's last name. She also hosted a women's basketball camp in her hometown of St. Thomas, in partnership with Under Armour.

Although her NIL deal was signed just a year ago, clauses in the contract specified that the agreement did not automatically carry over into Boston's professional career. Heading into her rookie season in the WNBA, Boston's representatives at WME Basketball entered into new negotiations with multiple brands for a potential shoe deal.

Adidas ultimately offered the most lucrative multiyear deal, along with the opportunity to be featured as a next-generation star and follow in the footsteps of Parker, her basketball idol. Boston is expected to wear the same "ACE" series sneaker as Parker to begin her career, the Adidas Exhibit Select.

Boston is set to make her WNBA regular-season debut on May 19, when the Fever take on the Connecticut Sun on the league's opening day.

"I'm super excited to continue to evolve into the best woman and athlete I can be while dominating on the court and being a role model alongside an incredible roster of hoopers," Boston said. "It's truly a blessing."