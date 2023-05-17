How to watch the 2023 WNBA season start on ESPN

The 2023 WNBA season has arrived! Though many players are primed for success this season, all eyes are on Brittney Griner, who will be making her return to the league following her detainment in Russia. Here's everything you need to know ahead of opening weekend.

When does the 2023 WNBA season start?

WNBA tip-off weekend begins Friday, May 19 and runs through Sunday, May 21.

Which teams will open the 2023 season?

Opening weekend will offer multiple marquee matchups including:

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky

How can I watch the action?

The Phoenix-Los Angeles game will air on ESPN on 5/19 at 11 p.m. ET and be simulcast on ESPN+, which will be the streaming service's first WNBA game. The Friday matchup marks Griner's first regular-season game since 2021. The Atlanta-Dallas game will air on ABC on 5/20 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Vegas-Seattle game at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. ESPN and ESPN+ will air the Phoenix-Chicago game on 5/21 at 4 p.m. ET. The Sunday matchup marks Griner's first game back in Phoenix on her home team court. ESPN will utilize a WNBA Finals-level production complement - more than a dozen cameras - for both Mercury games to document Griner's return. Coverage will include behind-the-scenes moments with her teammates before she takes the court, crowd reactions, and all the in-game action.

What should WNBA fans keep an eye out for this season?

Preseason rankings put the Las Vegas Aces, last year's champions, at the top of the performance pack. The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics round out ESPN's top 3 teams to watch going into the season. The Phoenix Mercury are popping with extra potential with Griner's return and Diana Taurasi bouncing back after injuries. With interest around women's college basketball at an all-time high, the WNBA is ripe for even more expansion.

How can I access more WNBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for all of the latest news on your favorite teams, players, and more. To stream games, interviews, and more, check out the ESPN WNBA watch page.