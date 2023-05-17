Over the WNBA's first 25 seasons, players such as Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Deanna Nolan combined to tally 11 triple-doubles. But nine were recorded last summer alone. What explains the WNBA's triple-double explosion?

ESPN's Alexa Philippou delved into the phenomenon with a look at how the league and its players have evolved. Nowadays, there's a premium on 3-point shooting and spacing, and fast-paced, free-flowing offenses feature more players capable of playing multiple positions on the floor. Those "positionless" players -- facilitating forwards such as Candace Parker and rebounding guards like Sabrina Ionescu -- can stuff the stat sheet in myriad ways.

How much more frequently could triple-doubles happen this season? Will players such as Alyssa Thomas be on nightly triple-double watch once the 2023 season opens Friday? And which WNBA players or current college stars might add their names to the record books?

Take a visual tour of the evolution of the WNBA triple-double.