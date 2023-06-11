Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon suffered a partial tear of the right plantar fascia and will be out approximately four to six weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Clarendon, who signed with the Sparks in the offseason after not playing in the WNBA in 2022, was averaging 7.8 points and 3.7 assists in 26.7 minutes per game for Los Angeles prior to their injury, which they suffered early in the Sparks' 77-62 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday.

Los Angeles, which brought in new coach Curt Miller in the offseason, has dealt with a litany of injuries, illnesses and other absences to start the 2023 campaign. Only four players -- Lexie Brown, Dearica Hamby, Zia Cooke and Karlie Samuelson -- have played in all seven games for the 4-3 Sparks, while just Brown has started each contest. Earlier this season, an illness swept through the locker room and sidelined three players for a game. Guard Jasmine Thomas and forward Azurá Stevens just returned this past week from ACL and back injuries, respectively. Guard Katie Lou Samuelson is missing the entire season due to pregnancy.

Alongside Clarendon and Samuelson on the injury report is Chiney Ogwumike, who last played June 3 and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx with a foot injury.