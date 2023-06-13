Breanna Stewart scores 32 as New York pours in 100+ points in back-to-back games for first time in franchise history. (1:07)

Two-time MVP A'ja Wilson and two-time Finals MVP Breanna Stewart lead the early voting among fans for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

Wilson and Stewart -- captains in last year's All-Star Game -- rank in the top 10 of players for both scoring and rebounding. Wilson's Las Vegas Aces are off to a league-best 8-1 start, while Stewart's New York Liberty sit at 6-2, the WNBA's third-best record.

Top 10 All-Star Voting Leaders A'ja Wilson (LVA) 35,968 Breanna Stewart (NYL) 32,926 Brittney Griner (PHO) 28,387 Aliyah Boston (IND) 23,594 Jackie Young (LVA) 23,217 Jewell Loyd (SEA) 21,145 Satou Sabally (DAL) 20,971 Elena Delle Donne (WAS) 18,652 Nneka Ogwumike (LAS) 16,804 Arike Ogunbowale (DAL) 16,423

The rest of the top-10 vote-getters include the Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, Aces' Jackie Young, Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally, Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne, Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike and Wings' Arike Ogunbowale.

Fan voting ends on June 21. Fans contribute 50 percent of the All-Star vote, while current players account for 25 percent and media another 25 percent.

Four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score (calculated by averaging their weighted rank from fan votes, player votes and media votes) will be named starters. That group will be announced June 25, after which the league's head coaches will select 12 reserves, who will be revealed on July 1.

The captains -- the two All-Star starters receiving the most fan votes -- will draft their rosters on an ESPN selection special on July 8.

The 2023 All-Star Game, which will take place on the Aces' home court of Michelob Ultra Arena, will be held Saturday, July 15 (5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.