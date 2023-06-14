Aliyah Boston notches the third double-double of her WNBA career to help the Fever defeat the Mystics. (1:51)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rookie Aliyah Boston had 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 87-66 on Tuesday night for their first home victory of the season.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, led all players in points, rebounds and assists, making her the first rookie in WNBA history to do all three in a game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Indiana snapped a six-game losing streak, scoring its first double-digit victory since 2021. The Fever trailed 45-41 early in the third quarter before scoring 18 of the next 20 points to take control at 59-47.

Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points and NaLyssa Smith, who scored a career-high 27 points on Sunday, had eight points for Indiana (3-6). Boston was 11-of-14 from the field to became the youngest player in WNBA history with a game of 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while shooting 75%, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Mitchell moved into second place on Indiana's all-time scoring list, passing Katie Douglas (2,564). Tamika Catchings holds the record with 7,380 points.

Elena Delle Donne was the lone double-digit scorer for Washington (5-4) with 17 points. The Mystics were held to 22-of-66 shooting (33%).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.