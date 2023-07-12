Ariel Atkins rolls her ankle and is in visible pain. (0:32)

Mystics guard Ariel Atkins was carried off the court with a left ankle sprain during Washington's 93-86 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, adding another injured starter to a team already without forward/guard Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and center Shakira Austin (hip strain).

Reserve guard Kristi Toliver is also out with plantar fasciitis.

Atkins, a 2020 Olympian who is in her sixth season in the WNBA, set the Mystics' franchise record for 3-pointers (309) in the second quarter Tuesday before suffering the injury just before halftime.

"She rolled it pretty good," Mystics coach Eric Thibault said. "It was like, 'Not another one.' It's hard not to have that moment where you just feel a little bit snakebit. But we've said, 'Next person up,' and we've lived it."

Washington won't play again until July 19 because of the upcoming All-Star break. Thibault indicated the break has come at a good time for the 11-8 Mystics.

Delle Donne was selected as a reserve for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, but because of her injury she was replaced by Atlanta's Rhyne Howard on Tuesday.

Another Mystics starter, guard Natasha Cloud, was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing two games with an ankle sprain. Cloud had nine points and eight assists in her return, and Brittney Sykes led Washington with 26 points.

Jewell Loyd, the WNBA's leading scorer, led Seattle with 39 points after leaving Saturday's loss to New York early with an ankle injury.