MINNEAPOLIS -- The Las Vegas Aces won a WNBA record-tying fifth straight game by 15 points after beating the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 on Saturday.

A'ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to secure the victory.

The defending champion Aces have cruised to a 21-2 record, winning 13 of those games by at least 15 points -- tied for the third-most in a season. Their plus-357 point differential is the best over any 23-game span in league history.

Most Consecutive Wins By 15+ Points 2023 Aces 5 2021 Mercury 5 2020 Storm 5 2014 Mercury 5

Wilson made some history of her own, becoming just the third player to score at least 35 points, grab 10-plus rebounds and shoot 80% or better from the field.

Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas. Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and Alysha Clark contributed 11. Chelsea Gray added 11 points and 11 assists.

Diamond Miller led Minnesota (10-13) with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride chipped in 10 points.

The Aces opened the game with an 11-0 run. Wilson and Young combined to outscore the Dream 32-30 in the first half. Wilson scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Young had 13 as Las Vegas took an 18-point lead into the break. Gray added eight points and seven assists in the first half.

Candace Parker missed her fifth consecutive game for the Aces. The two-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021) and two-time league MVP (2008, 2013) has not played since she suffered an ankle injury in a 80-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 7.

Las Vegas finished with 25 assists, shot 52% (36-of-69) from the field and made 18-of-24 from the free throw line. The Lynx were 9-of-10 from the foul line.

ESPN's Stats & Information research and The Associated Press contributed to this story.